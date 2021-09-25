The second-lowest scoring game in the history of Mound Showdown went the way of Flower Mound,17-14, on Friday after rival Marcus missed a potential game-tying 49-yard field goal with 1:16 remaining.
The victory snaps a two-game skid in the series for Flower Mound and brings the overall record in the Mound Showdown to 12-10 in favor of Marcus.
The Marauders also had a pair of potential go-ahead touchdown passes dropped on their final possession after Flower Mound had taken the lead, 17-14, early in the fourth quarter.
That score came courtesy of a 4-yard scoring plunge by backup quarterback Yale Erdman and was set up by an interception and 32-yard return from Cooper Davis, putting the ball inside the Marcus 10-yard line.
“That was a heroic play by (Davis),” said Brian Basil, Flower Mound head coach. “He battled all night. He’s another competitor going against an incredible receiver (Marcus’ Dallas Dudley) there he played with a lot of confidence tonight and when that opportunity arose he made a big-time play and that’s what you have to do.”
Erdman had entered early in the second quarter for injured starting quarterback Nick Evers and threw his first career touchdown pass to Caden Jensen with 2:58 remaining in the second quarter for a 10-0 lead.
Marcus answered late in the second quarter, however, trimming the deficit to three at 10-7 on a 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jaxxon Warren to receiver Isaac Khattab.
Later in the third quarter, Marcus earned its first lead of the night on a 3-yard scoring pass from Warren to Connor Vaughn.
Warren finished the night 29-of-43 for 219 yards and two touchdowns, while receiver Dallas Dudley paced the Marauders – who outgained Flower Mound on the night, 330-259 – with 13 catches for 118 yards.
“It came down to us not executing and dropping balls and getting penalties,” said Kevin Atkinson, Marcus head coach. “And we had bad field position for a lot of the first half especially.
“I told our kids to be ready to play more than 48 minutes and it almost went there, but when you don’t execute that stuff is going to happen.”
Erdman, meanwhile, completed 11-of-20 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown for Flower Mound in addition to his go-ahead scoring run.
“That was awesome,” Erdman said. “I had been preparing all week and I was ready when it was my time. We did it for Nick right here.
"I was nervous at first, like anyone would be, but once I had a few series and got settled in I was ready to go. I wasn’t going to let anyone stop me from running that one in, but I couldn’t even watch that field goal though. I just heard the crowd and this was an amazing experience and something I will never forget for the rest of my life.”
The Jaguars’ offense consumed nearly half of the first quarter on its opening drive, marching 70 yards on 16 plays and penetrating inside the Marcus 10-yard line before settling for a 22-yard field goal from Reagan Tubbs.
The Marauders countered with a lengthy drive of their own, however their 15-play possession resulted in a punt.
Both defenses settled in a bit from there before the Jaguars received their unexpected spark.
With Evers leaving early in the second quarter with an injury, Erdman entered under center for the Jaguars and promptly led Flower Mound on a 12-play, 50-yard scoring drive capped by an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jensen. The drive featured a fake-punt conversion on fourth-and-two from running back Peyton Porter and set up by an interception from Cade Harwell.
“I’m really proud of Yale stepping in,” Basil said. “He knew he could take a shot and we’re really proud of him. He prepares well and has been patient and was ready for his turn and it’s a great example to our players.”
Flower Mound will look for a 2-0 mark in district at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Hebron.
“The perseverance we developed in those last couple tough losses I think allowed us to pull this one out tonight,” Basil said. “As bad as they feel, this feels awesome and I think you go through those things to test us and help us. I’d love to be 4-0, but we are 1-0 in district and that’s what matters.”
Marcus, meanwhile, looks to bounce back at 7 p.m. Thursday at Plano.
“We just have to move forward and the most important game is the next game and we have to get on the winning track,” Atkinson said.
