Despite the graduation of the most successful senior class in program history, the Flower Mound volleyball team hasn’t missed a beat to begin the 2021 season.
Gone are the final holdovers from the Lady Jaguars’ Class 6A state championship roster from 2018 — names like Kaylee Cox, Angelique Cyr, Hailey Hutchings and Caroline Dykes who helped fuel a three-year stretch that also included a state semifinal appearance last season.
The program’s culture is still firmly in place as head coach Jamie Siegel enters her fourth year at the helm, however, and Flower Mound has proven as much with a 6-0 record following Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over Denton Guyer.
“This group knows what it takes. Every group is this program now knows what it takes to get where we want to be,” Siegel said. “They’ve bought into that and they’re really pushing hard to get back there and accomplish what our goal is.”
The Lady Jaguars entered the week fresh off an unblemished run through the Marauder Showcase, held at nearby Marcus High School. Flower Mound picked up wins over Allen (3-1), Lancaster (3-0), McKinney North (3-0), Bishop Lynch (3-0) and McKinney (3-0), rising to No. 2 in Class 6A in the Texas Volleyball Insiders state rankings.
It’s a familiar spot for a Flower Mound team that has found itself in contention among the top programs in the state in recent years. The Lady Jaguars have done so thanks to several players in their lineup elevating their level of play.
Recent iterations of Flower Mound dealt opponents one of the state’s most potent one-two punches at the net in Cox and Cyr, two all-state performers currently plying their crafts for the Division I college hardwood. The Lady Jaguars naturally had to adopt a different approach to producing offense, but a little change hasn’t slowed the program’s firepower at the net.
“We’re distributing the ball much better. We don’t have those massive hitters like Kaylee and [Cyr], but it’s been across the board and it’s pretty evenly distributed,” Siegel said. “I think that’ll work in our favor in the long run.”
It’s also a group that’s forging its own identity compared to previous years.
“You’ve got different personnel every year, so it’s about trying to figure out what gets everybody going and what makes everybody tick,” Siegel said. “This group really feeds off positivity and holding each other accountable. If there’s something out there that’s unsaid, they’ll say it right away. This group, production-wise, everybody knows they have to do their part and they’re all stepping up.”
For as much production as players like Cox, Cyr and Dykes accounted for, the Lady Jaguars still have plenty of talent to carry out their vision. Senior Gabby Walker was named to the all-district first team and has been one of the pillars of the Lady Jaguar offense early on. Senior libero Elaina Amador and senior setter Megan Farris earned all-district nods of their own last season.
Siegel also lauded the growth of seasoned returners like junior Maddie Cox and senior Bella Ortiz along with players like junior Jaida Sione, sophomore Cat Young and senior Avery Miller, who are acclimating to larger roles.
“It’s been a lot of grit and tenacity from the team as a group,” Siegel said. “We’ve been down a couple starters early on, but the group is rising to the challenge and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Along the way, Siegel got to notch a milestone of her own with the 400th win of her coaching career, which came during the showcase at Marcus.
“I always say that the girls get the wins and I get the losses,” Siegel said. “It’s a credit to all the girls past and present and all the coaches and athletic trainers that I’ve worked with over the years. It takes a village, for sure.”
The achievement didn’t necessarily sneak up on Siegel, who noted that win No. 400 could have come had the Lady Jaguars captured a state title last season. Instead, Flower Mound’s run was dashed two wins short of its second championship in three years, falling to Klein in three sets in the semifinals. There’s plenty of motivation for another long postseason run later this fall.
“I think they’re handling it well and I think they’re excited about it, honestly,” Siegel said. “They don’t look at it as if they’ve got to defend anything. I think all these ladies and our coaches all see this as another opportunity. We have this opportunity given to us, so let’s get out there and see what we can do with it.”
The Lady Jaguars continued their preseason Thursday-Saturday in Justin at the Northwest ISD Volleyball Classic. They’ll return to the hardcourt at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Rouse High School in Leander against California powerhouse Mater Dei.
