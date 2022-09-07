FM VB Cat Young

Flower Mound junior Cat Young delivers a kill during the Lady Jaguars' 3-2 victory over Rockwall on Tuesday.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Consider Tuesday's five-set battle with Rockwall a microcosm of the Flower Mound volleyball team's preseason.

The Lady Jaguars endured their share of ups and downs to begin the match, including an 0-1 set deficit, only to find their footing as the night progressed. Flower Mound's non-district schedule hasn't been without its peaks and valleys as the perennial power continues to break in a plethora of new faces in its lineup, but the Lady Jaguars look to be coming together at the right time.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

