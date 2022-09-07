Consider Tuesday's five-set battle with Rockwall a microcosm of the Flower Mound volleyball team's preseason.
The Lady Jaguars endured their share of ups and downs to begin the match, including an 0-1 set deficit, only to find their footing as the night progressed. Flower Mound's non-district schedule hasn't been without its peaks and valleys as the perennial power continues to break in a plethora of new faces in its lineup, but the Lady Jaguars look to be coming together at the right time.
Flower Mound entered the week riding three consecutive victories and kept those winning ways afloat on Tuesday after outlasting Rockwall for a 3-2 victory (22-25, 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 15-12) to finish the preseason at 14-12 overall.
"I'm proud of them. It's about learning mentally to stay relaxed and play to win the points instead of playing not to lose," said Jamie Siegel, Flower Mound head coach. "It's just about developing that mentality. I've heard people say that it's because we're young, but we've played 26 matches."
The Lady Jaguars have run the gamut during a challenging preseason, competing in the same talent-rich tournaments as they would any other year under Siegel. Flower Mound was already behind the 8-ball to begin the season with all-district hitter and junior Cat Young sidelined, but her return has helped steady a lineup chalked in first-timers under the varsity spotlight.
"It's just been about developing the consistency factor and the mental part of the game," Siegel said. "None of my seniors have played on varsity before. It's about getting that mental aspect. A lot of the matches we lost in the preseason, we weren't playing well but it was still 25-20 or 25-22. We're right there and it's just been about getting over that hump."
Staying the course has been pivotal for Flower Mound as of late, lured into a five-set match for the second consecutive Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars went the distance with Northwest Eaton on Aug. 30 and came out on top, and they managed to do the same against Rockwall.
Flower Mound found that finishing kick by scoring the final three points in a back-and-forth fifth set, nudging ahead on a kill by sophomore Audrey Jackson before consecutive swings by Rockwall sailed out of bounds to seal the win.
The Lady Jaguars trailed by three points earlier in the set before responding with a 6-1 run that included two more kills from Jackson, plus an ace by senior Logan Halleman.
"With as many different lineups as we've had, plus working Cat back in after missing the first month, I'm proud of them for pulling together and fighting," Siegel said. "I felt like we were very individual during those first couple of sets and then came together really strong in that third set and just dominated it."
It was midway through the third set where Flower Mound was at its best on Tuesday, turning a 13-12 lead into a 25-17 rout by frame's end. Young helped ignite the surge with four kills during that stretch, complemented by Jackson, senior Ava Ciccarello and junior Bri Watson on the attack.
Jackson threw down 12 of her team-high 15 kills over the final three sets, while Young and Watson tallied 13 and 10 kills, respectively. Young and Watson, two all-district performers from last season, had their endurance tested plenty of Tuesday, playing all six rotations for the entire match.
"With the lineup we had today with a three-middle system, I told them both that I needed them on the back row as an option," Siegel said. "Cat and Bri have very high expectations and everybody is trying to step up to those expectations."
And for good reason. The bar is plenty high nowadays within the Flower Mound volleyball program, whose run under Siegel includes a state championship in 2018, a state semifinal run in 2020 and four district championships in as many years under their head coach.
As Flower Mound looks to maintain that standard, varsity mainstays like Young and Watson have helped usher in the next wave of Lady Jaguars. That ranges from underclassmen like Jackson or freshmen Char Young and Geli St. Laurent, all three of whom saw time on the floor Tuesday, to juniors like Emerson Dement, Caroline Tredwell and Chloe O'Brien, and seniors like Ciccarello and Halleman— the lattermost a star on the softball field who's splitting setting duties on the hardwood this fall.
"I'm glad we haven't peaked yet, but at the same time we have to pick up that never-die mentality of pushing through the games and knowing what buttons to press," Siegel said.
But Siegel knows she's not alone, at least within District 6-6A. As the start of the conference schedule looms on Friday, Flower Mound is one of several teams within the league working through significant change during the offseason, be it due to graduations, transfers or the arrival of five new head coaches within the district.
"I feel like everybody is having the same issues right now. It's about staying healthy and trusting the game plan," Siegel said. "There are so many new faces in our district, whether it's coaching or player personnel, that everyone is trying to figure out this game mentally with their own teams.
"I'm excited about it and I think good things will come. I'm glad we got out of the preseason above .500 and we'll just keep growing from there."
The Lady Jaguars get their district schedule underway at 6:30 p.m. Friday with a home tilt against Lewisville.
