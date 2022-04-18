MARCUS SMART

Former Marcus High School basketball player Marcus Smart returned to Dallas with the Boston Celtics as they played the Mavericks on Monday, Nov. 3.

From his days leading the Marcus boys basketball team and across eight seasons with the Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart has hung his hat on defense.

Now, Smart's credentials on that end of the floor include recognition as the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year.

Smart was named the league's top defender for the 2021-22 season, the league announced on Monday, becoming the first guard to receive the honor since Gary Payton in 1996. Fittingly enough, it was Payton who presented Smart with the award.

Smart was announced as one of the three finalists for Defensive Player of the Year on Sunday, joined by Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, a three-time recipient of the honor, and Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges.

Smart received 257 points, including 37 first-place votes, from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Bridges was second in voting with 202 points and Gobert third with 136.

Smart, a two-time NBA all-defensive first-team selection, ranked among the league leaders in multiple "hustle" categories, per the NBA. He finished tied for fourth in the league in loose balls recovered (75), and tied for 10th in both deflections (206) and charges drawn (16).

Smart has been heralded as the defensive anchor for a Celtics squad that ranked first in the NBA in both defensive rating (106.2) and points allowed per game (104.5), and held opponents to the league's lowest shooting percentages on both field goals (43.4) and 3-pointers (33.9). 

Smart has started in 71 games for Boston this season, helping lead the team to a 51-31 record and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. He averaged 12.1 points, a career-high 5.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds for the season.

Marcus basketball fans are all too familiar with Smart's accolades on the defensive end of the floor. During his days as a Marauder, Smart blossomed into the top high school prospects in the country and helped spearhead a run to two UIL state championships for the program, won in 2011 and 2012.

As a high schooler, Smart was a McDonald's All-American and a two-time selection as Gatorade Texas Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

