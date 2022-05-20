The Marcus softball team has made a habit of being the first on the scoreboard during their playoff run. Thanks to a first-inning home run by sophomore Avery Rich, that trend continued on Thursday.
The Lady Marauders flexed their power from the onset in Game 1 of their best-of-3 regional semifinal series against Keller Timber Creek, never trailing en route to a 6-1 victory from Southlake Carroll. The win moved Marcus within one victory of a spot in the regional finals, resuming the series at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Lady Marauders handled business on Thursday by scoring the final five runs of the ballgame after Timber Creek knotted the count at 1-1 in the third inning thanks to an RBI triple from Saniya Hill.
Marcus regained the lead a half-inning later courtesy of a sacrifice fly from junior Alea Deserrano and continued to hum with two more runs in the fourth inning and two others in the sixth.
Rich was the catalyst, going 2-of-3 from the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored in the win. Senior Haidyn Sokoloski added an RBI triple in the fourth inning, and she and Rich both scored in the sixth inning on a Timber Creek throwing error.
Junior Faith Drissel continued to hum from the pitcher's circle, striking out 10 batters over seven innings pitched. She allowed one run on four hits in the win.
Marcus' strong pitching wasn't just confined to the softball diamond, as senior Tate Evans helped spark the Marauders' baseball team to a commanding start to its regional quarterfinal series against South Grand Prairie.
Evans went the distance, striking out 11 batters and walking only one to go along with just three hits allowed in a 10-0 run-rule victory for state-ranked Marcus.
The Marauders needed just five innings to top the Warriors, getting at least one hit from all nine batters in head coach Jeff Sherman's lineup during the ballgame.
Marcus totaled 13 hits in the win, including six doubles. Two of those came in the bottom of the first inning on back-to-back hits from juniors Caden Sorrell and Van Klein for a quick 2-0 lead.
Klein came through again one inning later with a two-run single that was part of a five-run second inning for the Marauders. Senior Camden Mitchell plated two runs of his own on a single that frame, and senior Nathan Harmon laid down a bunt to score Sorrell for a 7-0 lead.
Sorrell singled to score two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and then scored the final run thanks to an RBI single from senior Jacob Morgan, putting the finishing touches on the Marauders' 14th win in their past 15 games.
Harp, Sorrell, Klein and Mitchell all had two hits in the win, with Sorrell and Klein adding three RBIs apiece.
The Marauders are competing in the regional quarterfinals for the fifth consecutive postseason. A win Friday would send Marcus back to the regional semifinals for the second straight year.
