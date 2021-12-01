FLOWER MOUND – The Newman Smith boys basketball team pushed to a 40-34 lead over Marcus in the third quarter, the six-point cushion a reward for the hot shooting the Trojans displayed in the entire second quarter and beginning of the third.
It was then that Marcus put the clamps on.
From the midpoint of the third quarter to the end of the game, the Marauders held Smith to four points, including only two in the fourth quarter, to win 55-44 in a non-district showdown at the Marcus High School activity center.
While Marcus’ defense was certainly solid, Smith struggled with the fourth-quarter loss of senior Devin Peters, who missed most of the final frame with a lower leg injury. Peters, who scored 16 of Smith’s first 18 points, went down in a heap at the beginning of the fourth quarter, left the game for a while as trainers tended to him. He returned later but was visibly at less than 100%.
In Peters’ absence, the Trojans’ offense disappeared; the squad committed five straight turnovers to begin the fourth quarter and got its only basket from senior Kylen Woods.
“We did some good things, but honestly, with [Peters] leaving we were able to extend our defense,” said Shane Rogers, Marcus head coach. “After his hot start, we tried to do some things to slow him down – doubles, traps – because he’s so good going to his right. I think as a whole we did a pretty good job tonight, despite [Peters].”
It took the Trojans half of the first quarter to finally get on the board via a 3-pointer from Peters. But once the senior got going, he was unstoppable, scoring 12 points in the first quarter and another six in the second quarter. He added five in the third quarter before going down with the injury.
“Right now, leading up to district play, I want my kids to go hard and get comfortable,” said Percy Johnson, Smith head coach. “We can’t rely on one player scoring all the points every evening. But I thought overall we had a good evening. [Rogers] always has his kids playing hard and well, every year.”
Smith held Marcus to only eight points in the second quarter, cutting its halftime deficit to three at 29-26. The Trojans then got into a grove following intermission, but once the scoreboard hit 40 for Smith, things turned around quickly.
Leading the Marcus defensive surge was senior Luke Smith, who had several blocks in the game to go along with his 17 points. But Rogers specifically praised Smith’s ability to take charges, as the senior took three in the game.
“That’s what we like the best, as coaches,” Rogers said. “The blocks, the points, the rebounds, those are what get you on the highlights, but I want to see our guys take chargers and do the dirty work. And for Smith to do that for us, as one of our captains, that really sets a good example for our guys.”
Freshman guard Jayden Ramnanan added 15 points and three 3-pointers.
Marcus improved to 5-1 on the season, and Rogers said he’s looking for his team to continue to gel before an always-tough district slate.
“It’s going to be a tough schedule, of course, and everyone in our district is playing well right now, too,” he said. “Hebron looks good, Coppell is already playing really well, and the Plano schools are always good. So, nothing is easy.”
