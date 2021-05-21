DALLAS — In a postseason chalked in dramatic finishes, the Plano baseball team nearly mounted another in hopes of keeping its playoff run afloat on Friday.
Marcus, however, had already built a cushion that was too much for the Wildcats to overcome.
Carrying a five-run lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, Plano nearly chipped that deficit in half — scoring a pair of runs and loading the bases to bring the go-ahead run to the plate with one out.
Impressed as head coach Rick Cremer was by the late-game moxie of his ballgame opposite a state-ranked foe, the Marauders hadn’t won their previous 15 games by accident.
Marcus proved as much by halting any further heroics by the Wildcats, as senior reliever Mickey Scheetz retired the next two batters to sew up a 7-4 victory for a sweep of the best-of-3 regional quarterfinal series, played at Dallas Baptist University. The win advanced the Marauders to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2018.
“It’s Plano. That’s what they’ve done all year. That team has a lot of heart and character,” said Jeff Sherman, Marcus head coach. “We’ve just played outstanding baseball this past week. We’re on a roll right now and had some great at-bats tonight against what I think is one of the best pitchers in the district (Plano sophomore Kyle Bade).”
FINAL: Marcus 7, Plano 4The Wildcats' rally falls short as Mickey Scheetz is able to retire the last 2 batters with the bases loaded to hold off anymore Plano dramatics. @MarcusBaseball sweeps the series and advances to the regional semifinals. pic.twitter.com/VXff6e1Bgr— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 22, 2021
The Marauders never trailed on Friday, building off a 4-0 shutout win in Game 1 of the series the night before. They did so just one at-bat into Friday’s ballgame as senior Tyler Schott ripped a triple to center field. That led to a run scored on a wild pitch and Marcus boosted its lead to 2-0 moments later on a sacrifice fly by senior Wesley Jordan.
It was a sign of things to come for the Marauders, who got contributions up and down the lineup. Schott and senior Ty Johnson led the charge with two hits apiece, as all nine Marcus starters recorded either a hit or an RBI — including six RBIs spread among six different batters.
“That’s been us all year. I knew coming in that we could have a pretty good offense and we’d be tough to battle,” Sherman said. “The thing about this group is they don’t chase. We reminded them of that against Bade and we made him pitch. He got up to 100 pitches, so I was proud of our guys to compete at a high level offensively.”
Bot 1: Plano pulls even. The Wildcats put their first 2 batters on base, and with 2 outs in the frame, Jackson Peters comes through with a 2-run single to tie it up at 2-2 vs Marcus. pic.twitter.com/fWxTZ7FzDJ— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 21, 2021
The Wildcats, who failed to record a hit off Marcus junior Tate Evans in Game 1, responded early into Friday’s contest. Plano drew even at 2-2 in the bottom of the second inning courtesy of a two-run single by senior Jackson Peters.
The Wildcats went on to total 11 hits in Friday’s season-ending loss — a rarity opposite Schott, who had given up just seven total hits his previous two postseason starts. Senior Ashton Cason accounted for three of those hits, while Bade and junior Dennis Sutton logged two hits apiece for Plano.
Schott and the Marcus kept that barrage from translating into runs until the seventh inning when senior Jason Hawkins, Bade and junior Troy Piesker all singled to begin the inning. Peters later drew a bases-loaded walk to score a run and Cason followed with an RBI single to plate another to cut the deficit to 7-4.
Scheetz fanned the flames from there, striking out one batter and inducing a flyout into foul territory to seal the win.
“It’s been that way a lot of this season — it takes seven innings to get rid of us and that was the case tonight,” said Rick Cremer, Plano head coach. “In the end, we just didn’t have enough. We put a little bit of a scare in them, which is a good foundation to build on going forward.”
The Marauders had already built a five-run cushion thanks to two runs scored in both the fifth and sixth innings. Junior Nathan Harmon doubled in a run and senior Jeff Martz plated another on a sacrifice fly in the fifth for a 5-2 lead, and junior Jake Duer and senior Hunter Teplanszky logged back-to-back RBIs in the sixth to swell the lead to five runs.
“You just have to be on point with every pitch. If you ever take a pitch off and just get something over the plate, they’ll make you pay,” Cremer said. “They hit mistakes and that’s what good hitting teams will do. They don’t let mistakes go by.”
Mid 5: Marcus 5, Plano 2 Marcus extends the lead on a sacrifice fly by Jeff Martz. Two more runs for the Marauders that frame and more cushion for pitcher Tyler Schott, who has held the Wildcats off the scoreboard since allowing 2 in the 1st inning. pic.twitter.com/oT0jxFi9hx— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 21, 2021
The Marauders move onto the regional semifinals where they await either Southlake Carroll or Odessa Permian at a time and place to be determined. Friday’s win marked the team’s 16th in a row.
“They’re fun to coach,” Sherman said. “You’d think I hate these guys with the way practices go sometimes, but they love it and they just compete at such a high level. We put ourselves in battles at the beginning playing great teams like IMG Academy, and now we’re putting all the pieces together.”
Plano, meanwhile, closes the book on a resurgent 2021 campaign that saw the team catch fire in the postseason as a No. 4 seed out of District 6-6A. The Wildcats carried that momentum all the way to the regional quarterfinals for their first three-round playoff run since 2014.
“I love this group. I loved having basically one returning starter,” Cremer said. “All these guys have improved themselves over the course of the season after starting the year 0-5. They got a taste of what varsity ball was like and they came through in the end. I’m very proud of this group.”
