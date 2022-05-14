FRISCO — Twenty-one innings against the Marcus softball team's lineup is a pretty daunting chore for any defense at this time of year. And for all the success that Hebron's pitching and defense enjoyed for much of the first two games of their regional quarterfinal series, the depth of the Lady Marauders' offense won out in the end.
With each game in the best-of-3 series, the Marcus bats seemingly got stronger, and that battle of attrition paid off on Saturday with a 13-6 victory over the Lady Hawks at Lone Star High School to take Game 3 and advance in the Class 6A playoffs.
"We faced a lot of adversity in district play, including against [Hebron]. They beat us twice," said Christy Tumilty, Marcus head coach. "We've battled through adversity and we're using those lessons learned in district play to help push us along as we keep going as far as we can."
It's the second district champion to be eliminated by the Lady Marauders, who entered the postseason as the No. 4 seed out of District 6-6A. What began with needing to win a play-in game over rival Flower Mound just to clinch a playoff berth has suddenly become the team's most successful postseason in nearly a decade — bound for the regional semifinals for the first time since 2013.
"It's what we talked about after yesterday's game and before today's game—it's in all of them to get this done and they've got to find it," Tumilty said.
The contributions came up and down the Marcus lineup, which scattered 13 hits across the Hebron defense on Saturday — equal to the team's combined total from Games 1 and 2.
It began on a familiar note as the Lady Marauders were the first team on the scoreboard for the third time in the series. Senior Haidyn Sokoloski opened the proceedings with the first of three doubles for the Oklahoma State-bound shortstop, and senior Tori Edwards followed up two batters later with a two-run home run and an immediate 2-0 lead.
It was a redemptive start for Edwards, who had an off-night defensively in the team's 11-7 loss in Game 2 on Friday.
"It was great for her. [Edwards is] such a competitor," Tumilty said. "That's why last night ate at her a bit, but she got over it as quick as she could and she showed up big for us today."
Mid 1: Marcus 2, Hebron 0@marcus_softball is off and running! Alea Deserrano plates a pair of runs on a 2-out single, scoring both Haidyn Sokoloski and Tori Edwards to put Marcus in front early.— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 14, 2022
Like Friday, Hebron mustered an early response of its own, closing the gap to 3-2 through three innings after a second-inning outfield error scored senior Ashley Vaccaro and a third-inning wild pitch plated junior Shorey Nguyen.
But Marcus countered with brute force, blowing the game open with seven runs in the fifth inning. Hebron took note of Edwards' first-inning homer and opted to intentionally walk the third baseman twice during Saturday's ballgame. The decision backfired both times as Lady Marauder junior Isa Alejandro followed up with RBI singles in the third and fifth innings.
Alejandro sparked a run of three consecutive RBI hits in the fifth, with senior Alexa Hanish and junior Alea Deserrano following up with a single and double, respectively, to suddenly boost the Marcus lead to 8-2. Senior Dani Vu added an RBI single to center field and Sokoloski hit a short pop fly that just eluded the glove of a diving Nguyen to score two more runs for an 11-2 advantage.
Marcus totaled five hits in the fifth inning, winning the long game of a grueling series against Hebron sophomore pitcher Lucy Crowder.
"[Crowder] did a great job all throughout district play, but they've been relying on her so much and we were hoping that by the time we got to a Game 3 that it would be wearing on her," Tumilty said.
Sokoloski and Alejandro logged three hits apiece for the Lady Marauders, while Hanish and Vu added two apiece. Junior Makayla Dudley, who didn't bat in either of the series' first two games, made her presence felt with a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Hebron, much like its big win the night prior, didn't lack for opportunities. As was the case in Game 2, the Lady Hawks put their lead-off batter on base in all seven innings on Saturday, but Marcus junior pitcher Faith Drissel and the Lady Marauder defense averted any further damage for much of the ballgame.
After falling behind by nine runs, Hebron scratched out a pair in the bottom of the fifth inning on a two-run single by freshman Allie Lovett and tallied two more in the seventh thanks to a two-run home run by Vaccaro — the final runs of a resurgent year for the Lady Hawks that included the program's first-ever district championship and their first regional quarterfinal appearance since 2014.
Crowder tallied two hits for the Lady Hawks, including a double, to go along with seven innings pitched. Drissel also went the distance for Marcus, striking out seven in the win.
"I'm so proud of all of them and especially Faith, because it's really hot," Tumilty said. "That was a little bit of what went into the decision to pull her was because we were thinking that if we got to Game 3 that we wanted to save her as much as we can."
The Lady Marauders look to stay hot next week at a time and place to be determined for a regional semifinal series against Keller Timber Creek.
FINAL: Marcus 13, Hebron 6From the play-in game to the regional semifinals! The @marcus_softball bats stay hot in Game 3, including a 7-run 5th inning, as Marcus knocks off its 2nd district champ of the postseason. The hottest 4 seed in the area moves on! pic.twitter.com/VZ8zbypcRM— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 14, 2022
