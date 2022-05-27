DENTON — For any inconsistencies that plagued the Marcus baseball team at the plate on Thursday, the Marauders gave themselves a chance late in Game 1 of their best-of-3 regional semifinal series against Keller.
Consecutive hits by seniors Camden Mitchell, Jake Duer and Jackson Huffman willed one last gasp into the Marauders' hopes during Thursday's seventh inning, but an arduous game of catch-up took its toll in the end as Keller slammed the door shut on the Marcus rally for a 4-2 victory from Denton Guyer High School.
"Seeing that fight at the end just shows the character of who we are and what we do," said Jeff Sherman, Marcus head coach. "It's a tough loss for us and definitely one we wanted to win. Our starter, Tate (Evans), was 12-0 going into this one, but that's just baseball. They got some key hits and did what they needed to do, but we kept battling."
The six runs scored Thursday were confined to the second inning for both teams.
Marcus entered the ballgame having surrendered just four total runs through the first three rounds of the postseason, only for Keller to scratch across four in the second inning alone. An error on a bunt put two runners on for the Indians with one out, which gave way to a run of three consecutive hits by Keller, all for RBIs. Singles by Jacob Sullens and Fisher Polydoroff sandwiched a double from Charlie Tomlinson in the No. 9 hole to boost Keller to a 4-0 lead.
"Two-strike hitting. They got two-strike hits," Sherman said. "The bunt play where we bobbled and threw it obviously sparked them a bit. We'll be better tomorrow and we've got to be."
It was an outlier frame for the Marauders' pitching and defense, particularly with Evans on the mound. The Marcus ace rebounded, going on to pitch 6.1 innings until reaching the UIL pitch count limit. Evans allowed four runs on seven hits with 11 strikeouts to just one walk.
"[Evans is] our guy. He was 24-1 going into tonight," Sherman said. "He got the pitches (in the second inning), we just didn't make the plays at the end of the day."
Despite the initial salvo by Keller, Marcus responded moments later by cutting its deficit in half. Like the Indians, the Marauders got some productive at-bats from the bottom of their lineup with Ryan Lawton and Mitchell drawing walks, plus a double from Nick Mazzola, to set up a two-run single by Duer to trim the gap to 4-2.
The Marauders had a chance to do further damage by advancing two runners into scoring position with two outs, but Keller pitcher Keever Vincent induced a fly-out to limit the offensive at two runs allowed.
Marcus had a tougher time generating production from that point forward, moving just one runner into scoring position over the next four innings as Keller's pitching and defense took control. The Indians held the Marauders without a base-runner over the course of nine straight at-bats before Mitchell's seventh-inning single.
Duer, who went 2-of-4 from the plate, and Huffman followed with singles to potentially load the bases with one out, but Marcus was caught just a bit too far off second base and was thrown out for the inning's second out. Keller reliever Nick Robb then induced a fly-out in foul territory to seal the win for the Indians.
"It's like in football where sometimes you've just got to tackle better. We feel like the scheme is there, everything is there," Sherman said. "We've just got to pitch, play defense -- it's not hard, we're all there, we've just got to be better."
The Marauders reconvene with Keller at 7:30 p.m. Friday back at Guyer in hopes of keeping their season alive.
Americas overtakes Marcus softball late in Game 1
The Marcus softball team held a 1-0 lead through five innings of Thursday's best-of-3 regional finals series opener against El Paso Americas, only for the Trail Blazers to score two runs over the final two frames for a 2-1 victory from Frenship High School.
Americas seized its first and only lead of the night in the seventh inning, lifted by an RBI double from Christalynne Sepulveda. One inning earlier, pitcher Mia Perez tied the game at 1-1 on an RBI single.
Perez also earned the win in the circle, tossing seven innings and holding the Lady Marauders to their lowest run total of the postseason.
Marcus managed just four hits in the loss, three coming from senior Alexa Hanish, including a solo home run in the fifth inning that put the Lady Marauders in front 1-0.
A single by senior Dani Vu was the only other hit of the night by Marcus, which finds itself trailing in a playoff series for the first time all postseason. The two teams rematch at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Frenship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.