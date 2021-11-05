After a couple early-season hiccups, the Marcus football team appears to be rounding into form at the perfect time — and now has another district championship to show for it.
On Thursday, the Marauders clinched a share of their third straight district title after cruising past Plano East 47-13 from Kimbrough Stadium. Marcus entered the night tied with Hebron and Lewisville in first place in District 6-6A at 5-1. The Hawks and Farmers will square off Friday with the winner sharing the league title with the Marauders.
Marcus put Thursday's ballgame out of reach with a 24-point third quarter to build a 47-6 lead on the Panthers, and thanks in part to the senior quarterback-receiver duo of Jaxxon Warren and Dallas Dudley.
Warren threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Dudley, who caught eight balls for 138 yards in the win. Dudley also achieved a career milestone on Thursday, becoming the Marauders’ all-time receiving leader. According to the Marcus Football Twitter account, Dudley reached 2,452 yards and counting for his varsity career.
Warren and Dudley connected on a pair of 33-yard touchdown strikes, while the quarterback also found junior Ashton Cozart for a 13-yard score in the first quarter as part of a 15-0 start for the Marauders.
Senior Walker Well added a 1-yard touchdown run as Marcus went on to lead at the half, 23-6. The Panthers’ lone first-half points came on 33- and 34-yard field goals by senior Buzz Flabiano during the second quarter.
East enjoyed the return of senior Ismail Mahdi, who was back in action after suffering a knee injury in the Panthers’ ballgame against Plano on Oct. 22. Mahdi’s duties were limited to pass-catching on Thursday, posting five catches for 53 yards.
Meanwhile, junior Xavier Franco paced the East backfield with 25 carries for 118 yards as the Panthers dipped to 2-8 on the season and 1-6 in district.
Marcus (8-2, 6-1) now turns its sights to the Class 6A Division II playoffs where it will enter as the top seed from 6-6A. The Marauders will draw a familiar foe in Prosper at a date and time to be determined — the two sides collided in the bi-district round last season with the Eagles taking a 38-19 victory to spoil a then-unbeaten year by Marcus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.