Since mid-October, distance runners all throughout the state have been playing catch-up behind Flower Mound senior Natalie Cook.
That was again case on Saturday, only this time Cook was distancing from some of the top cross country athletes in the country.
Cook added a national championship to her decorated resume, placing first in the Eastbay Cross Country Championships National Finals, held Saturday at Balboa Park in San Diego, Calif. Cook ran a 17:15.0, becoming the first Texan to win the ECCC girls’ title, formerly known as the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships.
“It feels great. I’m so happy to be ending my last high school cross country season like this,” Cook said. “I’m happy about how it all went today, but it was hard. That first lap, I took it out a little too fast on that first hill and paid for it a little bit in the second hill, but I’m glad I still managed to finish well.”
Cook wasted no time setting the pace in Saturday’s race — she immediately bolted out ahead of the pack into the top three before making her initial move near the mile mark where she clocked a split of 5:18.
“I was just going to race how I felt and go from there,” Cook said. “I usually like to attack during the middle part and see how that goes. I did it a little early on the first hill, but it worked out in the end.”
Cook said she made it a point to start fast so as to avoid having to work past other runners to move up. As she got out in front past the first mile, Cook’s lead swelled to roughly 45 meters — building a gaudy distance between herself and the rest of her nationally acclaimed competition.
She did so despite Balboa Park’s challenging, steep hill — something Cook admitted took more of a toll on her the second time through during the race.
“We were able to run the course yesterday and see how it was,” Cook said. “Those two hills were pretty big and can be pretty brutal. It was definitely one of the hardest races I’ve ever had to run.”
It showed late in the race. For as large a lead as Cook had built, there were a few anxious moments down the stretch as Northeast region qualifiers Angelina Perez (N.J.) and Jenna Mulhern (Pa.) made a late charge with approximately 500 meters to go.
Cook said she was aware of how close those two got and received plenty of support nearby from her dad, Flower Mound head cross country and track coach Andrew Cook, to find another gear and distance from the pack one last time.
“My dad was telling me how close they were and that I needed to finish well,” Cook said. “He motivated me to keep pushing and finish well. He helped a lot and kept telling me how far they were. I knew I had to finish.
“It was brutal going up that second hill — I was shuffle-jogging at one point and it felt pretty rough, but I still managed to finish well.”
Cook wound up winning the race by nearly five seconds. Her mother, Melissa Gulli-Cook, competed in the 1997 Foot Locker Nationals, held in Orlando, and placed 23rd overall.
“They were really proud. My dad said that he was a little stressed out over the last 600 meters or so, but both he and my mom were so proud of how I raced,” Cook said.
Cook credited her parents for their support during what has quickly blossomed into a dream senior season for the Flower Mound star. Since mid-October, Cook has been on a roll — Saturday’s win was her sixth in a row, including a sweep of the UIL postseason that culminated in winning the individual and team state championships at the Class 6A state meet on Nov. 6.
Cook hasn’t slowed down since. She qualified for Saturday’s national meet by placing first in the Eastbay South Region Cross Country Championships on Nov. 27 and followed that up with a win in the Garmin RunningLane Cross Country Championships on Dec. 4 — running a personal-record 5K of 16:04.0 during the latter.
“It’s been a rough couple years dealing with injuries and other stuff,” Cook said. “I’m so happy to be healthy for my last year. My mom and dad have always been there to help me out throughout the whole season.”
Such was the case following her sophomore cross country season in 2019 when Cook had to step away due to a navicular stress fracture in her foot — an injury that sidelined the distance runner during track season that spring and for nearly a year of competition.
“If you had told me last year that I’d be doing something like this, there’s no way I would have believed you,” Cook said. “It’s unbelievable. A lot can change in a year if you put in the work.”
Cook, who will run in college at Oklahoma State, is hopeful that will remain the case as she prepares for her final season of high school track. Cook finished fourth overall in the 3,200-meter run at state last season, clocking a 10:32.92.
“A lot of people call me a ‘track gal,’ so I’m excited to see what I can do, especially in the mile and two-mile,” Cook said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.