McKINNEY -- Amid nearly 70 minutes of scoreless soccer Friday at McKinney ISD Stadium, the junior duo of Caroline Castans and Bella Campos swayed the balance of the Marcus girls soccer team's regional semifinal against Keller in an instant.
In a two-minute span, that combination accounted for two goals scored inside the final 11 minutes of the match -- halting the lengthy stalemate and pacing a 2-0 victory that sends the Lady Marauders to the Region I-6A final for the second consecutive season.
"These elements are tough to play in. We wanted to go against the wind in the first half, so we felt like if we could get into the half 0-0 that we'd be able to sit on top of them and create some chances," said Chad Hobbs, Marcus head coach. "Then we finally broke through. [Keller is] a very organized defense with a tremendous keeper, so we knew it'd take something pretty special to beat her, and those were two pretty special goals."
The Lady Marauders hadn't lacked for chances over the final 40 minutes, keeping possession largely on their end of the pitch and pressuring a stingy Keller defense repeatedly. In the 69th minute, Marcus at last broke through -- Castans, positioned near the sideline, sent a cross over the middle that found the head of Campos for the match's first goal.
Campos, who had subbed into the match just a couple minutes earlier, was on the receiving end of another feed from Castans less than two minutes later, heading the ball past the Keller defense for an insurance goal in the 71st minute to suddenly spot the Lady Marauders a 2-0 advantage.
"We've been using [Campos] back and forth with a little bit of a rotation," Hobbs said. "Basically, we just told her to keep her width a little bit -- they were getting in a little too early -- keep your width and you'll get on the end of those crosses. She had two great headers."
FINAL: Marcus 2, Keller 0
Campos broke the seal on a match that had already swayed in the Lady Marauders' favor despite some initial resistance from Keller. The Lady Indians generated numerous corner kicks and lengthy throw-ins deep in their attacking third, but the Marcus defense was there to clear any potential threat and preserve the shutout heading into the half.
The Lady Marauders were the aggressors for the bulk of the second half with Campos, junior Maddie Reynolds, freshman Maddie Hayes and senior Piper Hemperly pacing a steady barrage of activity around the box for Marcus.
Behind Campos' brace, the Lady Marauders return to the regional finals for the third time in the last four postseasons. Marcus had last year's run cut short in that exact round, falling to rival Flower Mound, which went on to capture the Class 6A state championship.
The Lady Marauders will take on Southlake Carroll at 10 a.m. Saturday at McKinney ISD Stadium with a trip to the state tournament on the line..
"It's an experienced group and there's for sure some unfinished business," Hobbs said. "Obviously the goal is to get to state. We've got a lot of respect for Southlake. It's going to be a tough match."
Allen head girls soccer coach Kelly Thompson had a sense as Friday's windy regional semifinal against Southlake Carroll progressed that a 1-0 final felt imminent.
And although the Lady Eagles keyed in plenty on Lady Dragon Kennedy Fuller, the dynamic forward found a hole in the 57th minute and buried what wound up being the difference maker in a 1-0 Carroll victory from McKinney ISD Stadium.
The win sends the Lady Dragons to their first regional final since the team's Class 6A state championship campaign in 2019. Allen, meanwhile, exits its first regional semifinal since that same 2019 season.
"It just felt like whoever found the back of the net first would get that 1-0 win. We had our eyes on Fuller and knew that was probably how it would happen for them," Thompson said. "We did a good job shutting her down in the first half, but she found a space there and got one past us."
Scoreless through 40 minutes, Carroll broke through after Zoe Matthews nudged ahead on a pass across the box. A Lady Dragon player shielded the Allen defense from making a play on the ball, which allowed Fuller to swoop around for an open chance at the Lady Eagles' net. She sent a hard shot low and past the keeper for a 1-0 lead.
That goal would be all Carroll needed to advance on Friday, handing Allen its first shutout loss of the season.
The Lady Eagles had opportunities to net an equalizer, afforded multiple free kicks within scoring range, but adjusting those shots to the wind was a challenge with several shots sailing high of the net.
"This wind has been an issue all playoff season," Thompson said. "We were trying to settle the ball on the ground and play to feet a bit more, because if you put just a little on that ball it was going 20 yards up."
Allen's best chance came with just over one minute remaining. Junior Melania Fullerton broke loose into the open field on a counterattack and found sophomore Sutton Markee unmarked down the right side of the pitch. Markee fielded the pass but the ensuing shot sailed just wide of the right post and into the side of the net.
The Lady Eagles' season ends at 21-4-3.
"I'm really proud of this team. This was a really tough journey to just get this far," Thompson said. "This could have been a state final today. We gave it our all, battled hard and fought hard. We were obviously bummed to have (freshman) Ava (McDonald) out for the national team pool, but we still felt like we could beat this team."
