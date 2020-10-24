LSU commit Garrett Nussmeier and Marcus' football team flexed its passing muscles Friday in a convincing win on the road over rival Flower Mound.
The Marauders improved to 4-0 on the year with a 55-14 triumph in each team's District 6-6A opener and upped their lead in the overall Mound Showdown series to 12-9, including a second consecutive win after earning a 34-31 decision a year ago. This 41-point margin of victory is also the most lopsided result in series history.
“We were prepared for this game and we practiced smart,” said Kevin Atkinson, Marcus head coach. “The word for the week was ‘best.’ Best practices. Best preparation. Best effort, and I thought we came out and did that.”
Nussmeier completed 26-of-38 passes for 308 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, including 10 receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown for California commit J. Michael Sturdivant and six receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns for Tyler Schott.
Marcus' defense also had a strong showing, limiting the Jaguars (2-2, 0-1 in 6-6A) to 206 total yards, including just 93 yards in the first half as the Marauders built a commanding 34-7 advantage. Featured in that stretch was a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown by Mark Vassar. The Marauders also opened the scoring in the third quarter with a defensive touchdown when Christian Espinoza intercepted Flower Mound quarterback Nick Evers and returned it 21 yards to the house.
“We play lights out on defense,” Atkinson said. “They don’t get the credit they deserve. I can’t say enough about the defensive line, linebackers all the way through the secondary. We’re hitting on all cylinders.”
Marcus also countered Flower Mound's lone first-half score, a 30-yard scoring strike from Evers to Landon Weidner with 1:46 remaining in the second quarter, with a 21-yard pass from Nussmeier to Sturdivant with 18 seconds remaining.
That toss was one of three first-half touchdowns passes for Nussmeier, including scoring receptions of 23 yards to Schott and 17 yards to Dallas Dudley.
For Flower Mound, Evers finished with 156 passing yards and two touchdowns, the final coming in the waning moments to Walker Mulkey.
Marcus looks to keep its perfect record intact at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Plano, while Flower Mound looks to bounce back at the same time at Hebron.
“We just have to worry about getting better,” Atkinson said. “This isn’t the time to peak. We have to keep finding ways to improve and do that and get better next week against Plano.
“Tonight, I feel like we can beat anyone. Hopefully that will be the mantra next week and moving forward.”
