Marcus football

Marcus junior Cole Welliver is in line to take over as the starting quarterback for the three-time defending district champion Marauders.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

High school football practices begin in earnest at the Class 6A level on Monday, clearing one more hurdle in the lead-up to the start of the 2022 season later this month.

That includes the eight programs in District 6-6A, all of whom have dealt a myriad of challenges throughout the offseason — be it graduating a wealth of talented seniors or, in the case of Coppell, Hebron and Plano East, breaking in a new head coach.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments