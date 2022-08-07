High school football practices begin in earnest at the Class 6A level on Monday, clearing one more hurdle in the lead-up to the start of the 2022 season later this month.
That includes the eight programs in District 6-6A, all of whom have dealt a myriad of challenges throughout the offseason — be it graduating a wealth of talented seniors or, in the case of Coppell, Hebron and Plano East, breaking in a new head coach.
Every offseason presents its own unique set of challenges for each high school football program. And with the start of a new season on the horizon, here's a look around 6-6A at a few of the subplots looming around the gridiron.
COPPELL
David Wolman: Because of various injuries, Coppell alum Dylan Nelson started last season at running back but became much more of a pass threat once Blake Robbins, Jack Fishpaw and Malkam Wallace became more comfortable with their roles as runners.
Still, Nelson proved to be quite the utility player, finishing with 291 rushing yards and a team-best 676 receiving yards with six total touchdowns.
Coppell will miss his versatility, but Wallace, Fishpaw and Michael Rodriguez are ready to handle the load. Rodriguez was projected to be the starter last year, but missed the entire season with a lower-body injury.
Fishpaw is back as one of eight returning starters for the Coppell offense, looking to build off a junior campaign where he threw for 2,248 yards and 18 touchdowns.
FLOWER MOUND
David Wolman: Flower Mound wide receiver Walker Mulkey was one of the breakout stars in District 6-6A last year. After finishing the 2020 season with 328 yards and two touchdowns, Mulkey more than tripled that total to 13 touchdowns and 1,207 yards last year.
His ability to generate big plays in the passing game could open a lot of running lanes for Jaguars senior running Peyton Porter. Porter rushed for 364 yards and accounted for three touchdowns last year. Porter averaged 4.4 yards per carry, but expect to see that number go up significantly this season.
Having an experienced target like Mulkey back should help ease the transition behind center for quarterback Yale Erdman. Although Erdman no doubt has some big shoes to fill in taking over Nick Evers, named 6-6A offensive player of the year last season, he impressed in spot duty last year with 464 yards and five touchdowns.
HEBRON
Matt Welch: In June, Hebron did something it hasn't done since before the high school opened in 1999: Hire a head football coach.
Brian Brazil coached 22 seasons of steadiness and success out of the Hawks — the kind of tenure rarely seen in high school athletics. With Brazil announcing his retirement in May, Hebron now looks to John Towels III, formerly the head coach at Clear Brook, to keep the ball rolling.
The timing of the hiring created a unique timeline for Towels III, who joined the program after the Hawks had already completed spring practices. That affords he and his staff an abbreviated window for getting schematics implemented in advance of Hebron's Aug. 26 opener at Jesuit.
Towels III opted to wait until after Hebron had completed 7-on-7 before diving that element of the offseason but has been pleased with the progress of his players in acclimating to the process. It helps that the new coach has a senior-laden group to help ease the transition and a level of talent that has Towels III anxious about his team's prospects, headlined by Arkansas commit Carson Dean at linebacker and Bowling Green pledge Dalyn White on the defensive line.
LEWISVILLE
Matt Welch: As of late, Lewisville hasn't lacked in firepower on the offensive end of the field. The Farmers aren't lacking in experience at the quarterback and running back positions this fall with juniors Ethan Terrell and Viron Ellison, respectively, returning, but there's a wealth of production to be made up within the receiving corps.
Baylor freshman Armani Winfield authored a decorated four-year run at Lewisville, and coupled with fellow alumni Kye Stone and Brett Allen, Lewisville graduated a combined 2,188 yards and 18 touchdowns between its top three pass-catchers from last season.
But head coach Michael Odle is optimistic about what Lewisville's passing game could produce. Just a junior, Lamar Kerby has already drawn the attention of multiple Big 12 programs with scholarship offers from Baylor, TCU and Texas Tech. Senior Phillip Patterson, a star on Lewisville's junior varsity team last year, could be in line for a big year out of the slot.
Aiding things for all of Lewisville's skill positions is an offensive line that has a strong claim to being the best in the district.
MARCUS
Matt Welch: One of the calling cards of the Kevin Atkinson era at Marcus has been high-level play at the quarterback position.
The linchpin for that movement was alum Garrett Nussmeier, who rewrote the program record books during his time at Marcus, and alum Jaxxon Warren carried the torch admirably last year while helping lead the Marauders to a third consecutive district title.
Now, it's junior Cole Welliver's turn to shine.
Welliver transferred into the program last year as a sophomore, backing up Warren but still seeing the field behind center in every game. Welliver's best outing closed out the preseason against Keller Central, passing for 199 yards on 13-of-16 attempts with three touchdowns.
He's in line to take the reins of the Marcus offense this fall and has quite the one-two punch on the outside with seniors Ashton Cozart (Oregon commit) and Isaac Khattab returning at receiver.
PLANO EAST
Matt Welch: For the past two seasons, the Panthers' offense revolved around the electrifying skill set of running back Ismail Mahdi. He totaled more than 1,500 yards of offense each of the past two years, including tallies of 1,362 rushing yards, 295 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns as a senior.
But with Mahdi off to Houston Baptist, expect a markedly different look to the Panthers' offense under first-year head coach Tony Benedetto.
East has experience at the quarterback position with both junior Drew Devillier and senior Elijah Prince seeing time last season, as well as at receiver and tight end with seniors Rushil Patel and Brian Dyer, respectively.
Two names to monitor in the run game are seniors Austin Wesley and Daniel Fayombo. Wesley was a familiar name last season, plying his craft at linebacker. Benedetto said Fayombo, meanwhile, was found in P.E. class and turned in one of the better springs of any member of the Panthers' football team.
PLANO
Matt Welch: Although Plano's 2021 campaign ultimately resulted in a 2-8 finish, the program had opportunities to make waves in 6-6A. But hardships with stringing together a steady four quarters of football partly contributed to a seventh-place standing by season's end.
Despite the tough year, Plano had some flashes of brilliance even in defeat.
Going just 1-6 in district play, the Wildcats had a halftime in four of those setbacks. That included productive starts against three teams that made the playoffs in 6-6A, with Plano staking itself to early advantages over Marcus (14-6), Hebron (14-7) and Flower Mound (15-14) -- only to be outscored by a combined margin of 69-20 in those three ballgames.
The Wildcats have experience on their side this season, returning 17 starters from a year ago, and if they can iron out the consistency kinks, a bounce-back year could be in the cards.
PLANO WEST
There's some added significance to the Wolves' incoming senior class — the first group that will have spent all four years of their high school football careers playing under head coach Tyler Soukup and his staff.
It's a group that can take pride in helping breathe new life into a program not long removed from back-to-back winless seasons and a 34-game losing streak. West is hoping that experience can help fuel a return to the postseason after posting a 4-6 record a year ago.
Soukup is optimistic about the continuity of his group, which includes 14 returning starters. Much like their city rivals in maroon and white, the Wolves hope that breeds a more consistent after a roller coaster 2021 season where West opened 2-0 and went 2-1 down the stretch but suffered five straight losses in between.
But in surviving a dizzying shootout with Flower Mound on Oct. 22, West managed to turn a bit of a corner to round out the season.
Time will tell if the Wolves can pick up where they left off, but they have the experience to do so.
