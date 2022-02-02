It's been quite the run for the Flower Mound girls cross country team, winners of the past two Class 6A state championships. So it only made sense to senior Natalie Cook when her parents told her that a news outlet wanted to talk with her and the Lady Jaguars on Wednesday about their season.
Instead, it was a feeling of shock and surprise that morning when the Flower Mound star distance runner learned she had been named the Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Player of the Year.
"We walked in, and my dad (Flower Mound head coach Andrew Cook) introduced me, and I was thinking, 'Wait, what's going on here?'" Cook said. "When they brought out the award, I was like, 'Oh my goodness. What in the world?'"
Cook's latest accolade comes following a decorated finish to her high school cross country career. She has been on a roll since mid-October, scoring a sweep of the UIL postseason after winning the District 6-6A, Region I-6A and Class 6A state meets.
In placing first overall at state on Nov. 6 with a time of 16:32.4, Cook helped lead Flower Mound to a repeat of the 6A team titles.
Cook followed that up by winning a pair of national titles, placing first overall on Dec. 4 at the Garmin RunningLane Cross Country Championships with a personal-record time of 16:04.0, and one week later, winning the Eastbay National Cross Country Championships with a 17:15.0. She became the first Texan girl to win the latter.
On Jan. 24, Cook was named Gatorade Texas Girls Cross Country Player of the Year, just one over a week prior to receiving Wednesday's national accolade.
"It means so much. Just looking the people who have won this award, it's an honor," Cook said. "It's been a long couple months, and really hard, but I'm really happy with how I did this season."
The build to Cook's award-winning senior year wasn't without some adversity. She battled injuries earlier in her career, including a navicular stress fracture in her foot in 2019 following her sophomore cross country season that sidelined the distance runner for nearly a year -- an experience that she drew plenty from.
"I think my parents helped me a lot. It was pretty hard mentally to take a year off," Cook said. "I felt very motivated to come back knowing this was my last season. My team helped me stay motivated and we wanted to get another state title. Last year, best year is what I kept telling myself."
Cook has a chance to keep that momentum going into the spring with Flower Mound's track and field team. As a junior, Cook qualified for the state meet in the 3,200-meter run, placing fourth with a 10:32.92.
Cook will once again be active in both the 3,200 and 1,600, and she already has a couple out-of-state meets lined up in Washington and New York in the coming weeks. Cook is hopeful she'll be able to get her two-mile time under 10 minutes with a target of 9:35 in the 3,200 and 4:35 in the 1,600 during her senior season.
It'll be the final leg before Cook begins her college career at Oklahoma State. She has her sights set on an NCAA team championship -- and potentially on OSU's home course with the Cowboys scheduled to host the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships -- and potentially taking her running career to even greater heights in the coming years.
"I'd like to [run] professionally if I'm able to," Cook said. "That would be a big dream of mine because my mom went professional for New Balance and to be able to follow in her footsteps would be really cool."
