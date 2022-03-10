Flower Mound senior Diego Morales, right, and Plano junior Aiden Ussery, left, battle for possession during Tuesday's District 6-6A matchup. Morales scored the night's lone goal on a penalty kick for a 1-0 Jaguar victory.
FLOWER MOUND -- Only one point separated the Plano and Flower Mound boys soccer teams in the standings heading into Tuesday's head-to-head rematch between the top two sides in the District 6-6A table.
Eighty minutes later, that same one-point margin reflected on the scoreboard at Neal Wilson Stadium, only this time it meant a new front-runner for the district championship.
A late penalty kick by Flower Mound senior Diego Morales was the difference in a nip-and-tuck battle between the Wildcats and Jaguars, scored with just under 15 minutes remaining in regulation for a 1-0 victory that hurdled Flower Mound (8-4-1, 25) over Plano (7-3-3, 24) for the inside track on the 6-6A title.
"We're just fortunate to be going to the playoffs. We could have lost these last two games and not made it," said David Doyle, Flower Mound head coach. "It was important that we kept the momentum have going. We've been riding a little luck here lately ... and we've had some things go our way these last six or seven games, but the boys have been playing great. The work rate has been great and they're making the most of the chances they're getting."
The Jaguars have been on a tear since a 1-4 start to district play. Each of those four losses came by just one goal, however, giving Doyle at least a bit of pause that his team wasn't far off. Since being edged by Plano West 4-3 on Feb. 8, Flower Mound is 7-0-1 -- a streak that began with a 3-1 win over then-unbeaten Plano on Feb. 11.
"We lost to teams like Marcus, Hebron and West, but we still playedwelland felt like we should have gotten something out of those games," Doyle said. "We just told them to keep plugging along and working hard and things would eventually change. I think when they beat Plano that first time, it really gave them this sense of belief that they were good enough to make a run. We'll ride it as long as it goes."
In the case of Tuesday's rematch with the Wildcats, a penalty kick may have been the only chance at breaking the longstanding 0-0 stalemate. Physicality and defense defined the bulk of 80 minutes staged between the two 6-6A powers, seldom affording either team a clean shot on frame.
Ultimately, the defining sequence came in the 65th minute after Flower Mound junior Omar Taber was tripped up in the box, sandwiched between a pair of Wildcats. The ensuing foul granted the Jaguars apenaltykick, which Morales promptly cashed in on with a high shot pastPlano senior keeper Henry Huffstetler.
"It's a bit harsh to lose on a PK, but it's the type of game I expected," Doyle said. "It's two good teams and they've been at the top of the table for good reason."
The Wildcats had chances at an equalizer, controlling possession for the bulk of the remaining 15 minutes. Plano used that time to generate a pair of corner kicks, including one set up by a heavy shot from senior Aaron Myers that was redirected just past the far post by the Flower Mound back line.
The loss prolonged a challenging start to March for the Wildcats, who have amassed just one point in their past three matches after accumulating 24 through their first 10 in district play.
Playoff stakes aplenty in 6-6A
Despite Plano's late-season lull, the Wildcats can rest assured that they'll be headed to the playoffs for the second straight season. The team will be assured a top-two seed, leading third-place Coppell by five points in the 6-6A standings with one morematchto go.
And the district title isn't out of reach either -- Plano would need a win in its regular-season finale against Plano West on Tuesday, coupled with a loss or draw by Flower Mound against Coppell that same night. The Jaguars control their own destiny for the 6-6A title and can secure that with a win over the Cowboys or a loss or draw by Plano.
Elsewhere in 6-6A, there's plenty still being decided for the district's other two playoff spots. Four teams -- Coppell (5-4-4, 19), Lewisville (5-5-3, 18), Marcus (5-5-3, 18) and West (4-4-5, 17) -- are all mathematically alive heading into Tuesday. Plano East (3-5-5, 14) and Hebron (2-9-2, eight) have been eliminated from contention.
The Cowboys control their destiny for a playoff spot but have the toughest draw of the lot with a home tilt against surging Flower Mound, while the Farmers and Marauders close out their 6-6A campaigns against Hebron and East, respectively.
The race between Lewisville and Marcus is one to monitor -- the two teams share district recordsof5-5-3 and split their head-to-head series by identical scores of 2-1.That alone could wipe out several potential tiebreakers should that stalemate remain intact after Tuesday -- if the postseason began today,Marcuswould get the slight nod overLewisvilledue to a higher district goal differential.
The Wolves, meanwhile, aren't out of it either but will need some help. In addition to needing a win over Plano, West would need two of Coppell, Lewisville or Marcus to lose or draw on Tuesdayto leapfrog its way into a playoff berth.
Girls qualifiers set
Although two matches remain for each of the eight girls teams in 6-6A, the district's four playoff spots have been filled. For the second straight year, the grouping of Coppell (10-2-0, 30), Marcus (8-1-3, 27), Hebron (7-1-4, 25) and Flower Mound (7-3-2, 23) will represent 6-6A in the playoffs.
Of course, with just four points separating second and fourth place, seeding can fluctuate plenty down the stretch.
The Cowgirls can clinch the district title and No. 1 seed with a win Friday over Flower Mound, while Marcus and Hebron can lockuptop-three seeds with wins in respective matches -- the Lady Hawks take on Lewisville Friday and the Lady Marauders square off with East on Tuesday -- coupled with a loss by the Lady Jaguars.
The bi-district draw won't be particularly enviable in any scenario, butthe No. 4 seed from 6-6A would be projected to meet undefeated Prosper in the opening round of the playoffs.
Speaking of which
Consider it the calm before the storm, as 5-6A soccer opted for a week-long reprieve from its district schedule before resuming play onTuesday.
When that time comes, everything from district championships to playoff seeding will be up for grabs during the final week of the regular season.
The Allen boys will be attempting to put the finishing touches on another district championship campaign, entering the week at 8-0-2(1) with 27 points for first place in the 5-6A table. Allen has a bit of breathing room with two matches to go, leading second-place McKinney Boyd (7-2-1, 22) by five points and third-place Prosper (7-3-0, 21) by six.
Boyd and Prosper, meanwhile, have clinched playoff berths but their seeding remains undecided. Fittingly enough, those two will square off March 18 on the Broncos' campus on the final night of the district schedule.
On the girls side, Prosper (8-0-2(2), 28) maintains its hold on first place, but Allen (8-1-1, 25) remains within striking distance. The two sides will square off Tuesday in Allen -- Prosper can sew up the 5-6A title with a win, whereas a loss would tie the two atop the standings with one night of matches left forMarch 18.
Boyd sits in third place at 7-1-2 and 23 points following last Friday's shootout loss to fellow playoff qualifier Guyer (5-5-1(1), 17)but can finish no lower than third in the 5-6A standings, thus avoiding a first-round meeting with whoever wins 6-6A.
The Lady Broncos take on rival McKinney at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at McKinney ISD before rounding out the regular seasonMarch 18at Children's Health Stadium against Prosper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.