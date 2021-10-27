CARROLLTON — As the final night of the District 6-6A volleyball schedule came to a close, all four playoff seeds remain undecided and six of the league’s eight teams are still involved in the postseason picture.
A 14-game, six-week sprint through one of the area’s premier volleyball districts resulted in three-way ties and both first and fourth place.
Flower Mound captured a 6-6A title for the fourth consecutive year but will share those honors with Marcus and Plano West after all three tied atop the standings at 12-2. One rung below in fourth place sits the trio of Hebron, Coppell and Plano at 6-8.
“In all my years of coaching, I’ve never seen it finish like this,” said Karin Keeney, Hebron head coach.
All six teams met Wednesday morning to determine the course of action for sorting out the pair of logjams. Hebron, Plano and Coppell will hold a three-team tournament for the final playoff spot, with Plano and Hebron squaring off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lewisville. The winner plays Coppell at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lewisville for the No. 4 seed.
Flower Mound, Marcus and West sorted their order of finish during the Wednesday meeting. According to Lady Jaguars' head coach Jamie Siegel, Flower Mound will be the No. 1 seed, West will be the No. 2 seed and Marcus will be the No. 3 seed.
“It’s an opportunity to extend our season. I want them to take that opportunity and make something out of it,” Keeney said. “It’s almost like we’re back to being 0-0, but these are such good kids with such potential. It’s all about consistency.”
Hebron had a chance to sew up sole possession of fourth place on Tuesday, needing a win and losses by Coppell and Plano, but drew a motivated Flower Mound squad anxious to erase the sting of a two-loss week against Marcus and West that created a logjam atop the district standings.
It was the first time Flower Mound had dropped consecutive district matches since 2017, but the Lady Jaguars didn’t let that linger into Tuesday’s regular-season finale against longtime rival Hebron — earning a 3-0 sweep (25-18, 25-13, 25-20) to finish 12-2 in conference play. The setback didn’t damage the Lady Hawks’ playoff hopes with Coppell and Plano losing to West and Marcus, respectively.
“It was very calm tonight. They were never frazzled and they never had a mindset where it felt like they were too much pressure on them,” said Jamie Siegel, Flower Mound head coach. “They were very calm and collected and did what they needed to do. For the most part, it was very solid.”
FINAL: @fmladyjags 3, @HHSVB 0Brianna Watson clinches match point on a kill for a 25-20 win in set 3. Flower Mound assured no worse than a share of the district title, Hebron awaits the results for Coppell and Plano with regards to 4th place. pic.twitter.com/JNuAGM0LiR— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) October 27, 2021
The Lady Jaguars seldom trailed on Tuesday, busting open a 4-4 tie in the first set with a 9-2 run that included two kills apiece from juniors Maddie Cox and Jaida Sione. Sione had her fingerprints all over Tuesday’s win, firing numerous rapid-fire kills down the middle of the Hebron defense and contributing five blocks on defense.
“Jaida played really well tonight. She does a good job up there. They all do. They all stepped up and took care of each other,” Siegel said.
The Lady Jaguars spread that wealth plenty on Tuesday. Five different players had between two and four kills in the first and third sets — seniors Megan Farris and Avery Miller took turns engineering the offense with seniors Bella Ortiz, Gabby Walker and sophomores Brianna Watson and Cat Young complementing Cox and Sione as options on offense.
@fmladyjags on the board with a 25-18 win in set 1 vs Hebron. Jaida Sione polishes off the frame with set point on a slide. She had 3 kills to go along with 3 blocks for the Lady Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/SC5tZJ6Vxm— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) October 27, 2021
Divvying up that production all over the court made things tough on Hebron, which enjoyed its most productive moments during Tuesday’s third set. The Lady Hawks totaled 14 kills in the final frame, including seven from senior Lia Okammor to pull Hebron within 23-20 late. But a Lady Hawk error followed and Watson put down her eighth kill of the night on the following sequence for match point.
“We create our own destiny at this point. It’s exciting to be heading into the playoffs and the girls know that and they’re ready for it,” Siegel said. “Tonight was the start of a new season for us, so we had to come out and make plays.”
As Flower Mound looks to carry Tuesday's win into the bi-district round, Hebron looks to extend its season with wins over Plano and Coppell -- two teams the Lady Hawks split their regular-season series with.
“We’re obviously very much alike. We all have the potential for these great moments and then some brain farts as well,” Keeney said. “We’ve all got great players — Plano has that amazing libero (Naylani Feliciano) … and Coppell is finding their niche and was really fun to watch.
“We’re all very evenly matched, which is why we’re in the mess we’re in. It just depends on who shows up on any given night.”
