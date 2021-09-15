The Lady Marauders entered the week on a roll as winners of eight consecutive matches. That included a pair of victories over McKinney North and Plano East that where senior Maggie Boyd totaled 34 kills across just seven sets played.
The UCLA beach volleyball commit particularly shined in Marcus’ district opener against East, hammering down 18 kills in just three sets on a .533 hitting percentage to go along with 14 digs.
Along the way, Boyd recorded her 1,000th career kill.
“I was just trying to do the most I could for my team,” Boyd said. “We’ve been working a lot on setter-hitter connections and I feel like I’m getting better with my setters each game. We’ve been focusing on that, plus I made sure to hit shots that were open based on our scouting reports.”
Boyd was named Athlete of the Week after receiving 35% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Ismail Mahdi (Plano East football), John Mateer (Little Elm football), Craig Dale (West Mesquite football) and Keldric Luster (Frisco Liberty football).
Did you know?
SLM: What got you into volleyball and what has kept you playing the sport for as long as you have?
MB: I just fell in love with the adrenaline that it gives me, and I just love the team aspect of it. I love being able to celebrate with each other and work through tough times with my teammates.
SLM: You’ve got a big college career ahead at UCLA. When you look back on your time at Marcus, what will you miss most about high school volleyball?
MB: I’m going to miss playing with my best friends. At the college level, I’ll be able to play with people I’m close to, but it’s just different here. These are girls that I’ve grown up with and it means something special being able to represent your school and play in front of the crowds we have here.
SLM: What are some of your hobbies off the court?
MB: I like to hang out with friends and go out to eat at new places, as well as get ice cream. Pretty much any dessert place.
SLM: What is something you’ve always wanted to do but haven’t had a chance to do yet?
MB: Either cliff jumping or sky diving. Something adventurous — I’d love to do that.
To vote on Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week, check back Sunday evening at starlocalmedia.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.