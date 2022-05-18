Just 14 months after winning the first-ever district championship in their history, the Flower Mound girls track and field team are Class 6A state champions.
The Lady Jaguars didn't miss a beat in assembling the encore following their landmark 2021 campaign, bottling the success from their state title win in cross country from the fall and developing a formula that no program in 6A could match during this year's track postseason.
That remained the case Saturday from Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin, where Flower Mound totaled eight medals and compiled 68 points to finish comfortably atop the 6A standings and hoist the first state championship in program history.
"It was pretty emotional. For as long as I've been at Flower Mound, I remember how long we spent searching for that first state title in cross country," said Andrew Cook, Flower Mound head coach. "We had gotten second and third quite a bit before winning these last two, but to get a win like that in track is just incredible. I wasn't sure if we'd ever do something like that at Flower Mound, but to see it all come together with the way the kids competed in their events was amazing."
It's a recipe that Flower Mound has adhered to all season, having picked up meet wins at the district, area and regional levels. The Lady Jaguars stayed on course against the best in the state, leaning on their distance-running depth to lead the way.
Of Flower Mound's 68 points, 58 were accrued in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Not only did the Lady Jaguars win all three events, they swept all three spots on the podium in both the mile and two-mile.
"I don't know if I've ever seen that done in any other event before, let alone those two," Cook said. "That's something we talked about, though. We looked over our times and felt like if we performed the way we were capable that it would be a possibility."
The Lady Jaguars performed to expectations in both races, headlined by a record-breaking finish to Natalie Cook's historic senior year. Cook, who celebrated her 19th birthday on Saturday, began her day by breaking the state-meet record in the 3,200 with a 9:48.25, shattering the previous mark by nearly 10 seconds.
Later that night, Natalie notched another meet record after running a 4:40.29 to win the 1,600 — a fitting coda to a season where she won individual and team state championships in cross country, followed by multiple national championships and recognition as the Gatorade National Cross Country Player of the Year.
"It's hard to put into words. I'm so proud of her and all the work she has put into this. There's a lot of stress that goes into it when you're not only supposed to win but maybe even break records as well," coach Cook said. "It was just great to see her out there competing and having fun with her friends. To win two state titles and win the triple crown of distance running — cross country, the 1,600 and 3,200 — was a great way for her to finish her career with us at Flower Mound."
And as Natalie Cook embarks on the next chapter of her distance-running career, Flower Mound will remain in good hands.
She was joined on the podium Saturday in the 3,200 by sophomore Samantha Humphries in second place (10:23.68) and freshman Alexandra Fox in third (10:36.48). In the mile, Humphries took second at 4:53.50 and her twin sister, sophomore Nicole Humphries, claimed third at 4:53.59.
In between, Samantha Humphries' busy day in Austin included the first state track title win of her career after placing first in the 800 at 2:07.68.
"You're running 5,600 meters in the span of 12 hours, and not just running it but racing it. You're racing athletes who are most likely fresh while you're on maybe your third race of the day," coach Cook said. "At that point, it's just about how tough you are and how you can push through that. Doing those three races all in the same day, and to perform the way she did, I've never seen anything like that."
If there was a catalyst for Flower Mound's special day, it was the performance of junior Riley Ward, who missed all of last season with an ACL injury. The two-sport athlete's road to recovery culminated in a state championship won Saturday after placing first in the high jump (5-10).
"Last year, [Ward] could barely walk, let alone run or sprint. When she came out this year we weren't really sure what to expect, and you're kind of holding your breath a bit on if she can still do these things," coach Cook said. "Give her credit for being persistent — it would have been easy midway through the season to forget it and look ahead to next year, but she stuck with it, kept working hard. When she got those 10 points, on top of the 24 we had from the 3,200, that was huge and it really sparked us for the rest of the meet."
The Lady Jaguars also had representation in the 4x400 relay, with the team of seniors Dayana Felicien, London Gray, McKenzie Schultz and Abigail Black teaming up to run a 3:50.96 for sixth place, while senior Eva Vreeland finished eighth in the 300 hurdles (43.25). Junior Cooper Davis represented Flower Mound's boys team with an eighth-place finish in the 110 hurdles (14.57).
The Lady Jaguars weren't the only Lewisville ISD program to leave Austin with some hardware. Marcus junior Emma Sralla doubled up on medals in her two throwing events, including a gold-medal win in the discus throw with 174-3. She added third place in the shot put (44-3 1/2).
One rung below Sralla in the discus was Hebron senior Skylar Bohlman, who closed out her high school career on the podium after taking second with a 162-7. Fellow Hawk and junior Brayden Jones added sixth in the pole vault (14-0), while senior Kelis Armstrong finished ninth in the triple jump at 37-8 1/2.
Lewisville, meanwhile, sprinted its way to a third-place finish in the 4x200 relay at 1:24.60 thanks to the team of juniors Xavier Lewis, Leon Williams, Caden Jenkins and Cameren Jenkins. Lewis added fourth place in the 100 (10.56).
On the girls side, Lewisville junior Te'Anna Harlin took sixth in the 100 (11.77) and teamed with sophomore Paislie Allen, junior Bre'Anna Harlin and sophomore Sydnee Wilson to finish fourth in the 4x200 relay (1:36.94).
Flower Mound junior Abigail Counts came away with multiple medals after winning the wheelchair 100 (18.28) and 400 (1:07.54) to go along with a bronze medal in the wheelchair shot put (17-2 1/2). She was joined by Hebron sophomores Katy Broadbent and Ritvika Kondakrindi, plus The Colony junior Olivia Molnar as part of the field in those three events.
Broadbent medaled in the 100 (19.88, third) and 400 (1:13.87, second) to go along with seventh in the shot put (10-2), while Kondakrindi managed fifth in the 100 (20.96), seventh in the 400 (1:36.91) and eighth in the shot put (9-6 3/4). Molnar took fourth in the shot put (14-7 3/4) as well as ninth in both the 100 (28.95) and 400 (1:52.98).
