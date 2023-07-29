Marcus wins state

The Marcus girls hoist the Class 6A state championship trophy, won in a 2-0 shutout of Fort Bend Ridge Point.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.

For the third straight year, Lewisville ISD and Plano ISD ran it back alongside Coppell in District 6-6A, producing more quality athletics from some of the most prominent programs in the state.


