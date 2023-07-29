The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
For the third straight year, Lewisville ISD and Plano ISD ran it back alongside Coppell in District 6-6A, producing more quality athletics from some of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 6-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2023-24 as part of its annual "Summer Questions" series.
1. Who is the projected favorite in 6-6A boys soccer?
David Wolman: Marcus made the playoffs last season and finished as a regional quarterfinalist. The Marauders caught fire down the home stretch, going 7-1-2 over their final 10 games after going 1-3 to start 6-6A play.
With seven players that scored at least one goal returning for the Marauders, including a team-high nine goals from senior Aaron Pondeca, Marcus head coach Sam Garza is eager to watch his Marauders build off that strong finish.
Senior Cale Glover and junior Mamello Dube were crucial in each of Marcus’ two postseason wins, with Dube scoring the game-winning goal during a 3-2 over previously unbeaten Prosper in bi-district. Glover scored two goals in the Marauders’ 3-0 triumph over Dallas Jesuit in area.
2. Who is the projected favorite in 6-6A girls soccer?
Matt Welch: It's tough to repeat as champion in a district that's as perennially competitive as 6-6A, where all four playoff teams have been state-ranked in years past.
Marcus parlayed its district title into the program's second-ever state championship, despite having to replace a talent-rich senior class from the year prior and enduring an abrupt change in leadership with then-interim head coach Erin Smith taking over for Chad Hobbs the day before the team's first scrimmage in December.
The Lady Marauders graduated plenty of firepower from last season, including all-area performers in Bella Campos and Caroline Castans, but a full offseason under Smith and a talented group of returners should have Marcus in position to repeat.
Rising sophomore Madi Patterson has a year of experience under her belt after a 36-goal freshman campaign, and the last line of defense remains in good hands with rising senior Bry Russell in between the pipes for the fourth year.
Regardless of who emerges atop the district, the path won't be easy. Beyond Marcus, the usual suspects in Flower Mound and Coppell are chalked in all-district-caliber experience.
Hebron will be another team to monitor. The Lady Hawks have risen to district title contention in recent years but graduated a bevy of talent from last season's second-place side.
3. Who are a few potential MVP candidates in 6-6A boys and girls soccer?
Matt Welch: Both the reigning district MVPs—Hebron alum Ariyanna Jimison and Lewisville alum DJ Koulai—have since graduated, but as per usual in 6-6A, there's no shortage of viable candidates waiting in the wings.
As the Marcus girls look to mount a defense of their 6A state title, expect rising sophomore Madi Patterson to play a big role in that effort. Patterson was one of the state's breakout stars last season as a freshman, leading the Lady Marauders in goals scored (36) to go along with 11 assists.
Although Flower Mound exited in the bi-district round last season, the Lady Jaguars should still be in good shape for the 2024 season and the returning of rising junior Jalen Chaney is a big reason why. An all-area second-team pick in 2023, Chaney led Flower Mound with 24 goals and six assists.
Another postseason regular, Coppell has a stout foundation up front with rising senior Sadie Ozymy looking to build off a junior year that included 19 goals and five assists.
Lewisville ISD should have some viable MVP candidates on the boys side as well. The district's last team standing in the playoffs was Marcus, which parlayed a fourth-place finish into a regional quarterfinal appearance. If that's a sign of things to come for the Marauders, Pondeca could be one to watch after scoring nine goals last season. Ditto for Glover, who came up big during the team's playoff run.
Flower Mound is coming off another second-place district finish and will lean on the likes of rising senior Landon Deleeuw, who was voted as the district's co-newcomer of the year last season.
And although MVP awards traditionally favor offense, should Hebron weather a sizable graduating class and remain in the thick of the 6-6A title mix, senior goalkeeper Evan Mayhaw could have another chrisuperlative honor in his future. Named 6-6A co-goalkeeper of the year as a junior, Mayhaw allowed eight goals all season and had 10 shutouts.
Should Plano ISD work its way back into the postseason mix, keep an eye on the Plano West boys—particularly the senior duo of Sam Matz and Chris Nezianya, the former also earning newcomer of the year honors. Those two accounted for plenty of offense for a Wolves side that swept its head-to-head bouts with rivals Plano and Plano East.
4. Which first-year head coach will make the most immediate impact in 6-6A?
David Wolman: When former Grapevine head football coach Mike Alexander was hired as Marcus’ next head coach on March 10 after the retirement of Kevin Atkinson, he said that he wanted the challenge of coaching a 6A program.
What better way to transition to 6A than to work for a school with a strong tradition like Marcus.
Atkinson helped the Marauders reach the postseason the last four seasons and won at least eight games in three of those years. Recently, Marcus advanced to the regional semifinals in 2019 and went undefeated in the regular season in 2020. In the program’s 36-year history, Marcus has been to the postseason 22 times, including a pair of state championship games where they won the 1997 5A state championship.
Alexander is no stranger to success, having maintained a winning culture during his six seasons at Grapevine.
With 24 years of coaching and education experience, Alexander had been the head coach and athletic coordinator at Grapevine since 2017. In his six seasons leading the Mustangs, the five-time district coach of the year amassed a 56-19 record, won four district championships and advanced to the UIL playoffs five times. A Tom Landry North Texas Coach of the Year recipient in 2022, Alexander guided the Mustangs to the 5A regional semifinals four times, including the last three seasons.
Marcus lost last season’s starting quarterback, Cole Welliver, to transfer (Liberty Christian). But Alexander said that he has run multiple offensive systems during his time at Grapevine, using the best scheme that fits the personnel of his team.
