The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2022-23 school year.
For many, that’ll mean making the move to a new district. Schools like Coppell, Plano ISD and Lewisville ISD, however, will share the same district for at least two more years.
The UIL's biennial realignment dealt those eight high schools an identical district make-up, again slotted into 6-6A for two more years of hyper-competitive play across all sports.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 6-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2022-23.
1. Who is the preliminary favorite in 6-6A football?
Matt Welch: After going more than 20 years between district championships, Marcus has finished atop the 6-6A standings three seasons in a row. The Marauders even had some company with Lewisville posting an identical 6-1 record in conference play last season, but Marcus won the prestigious "Battle of the Axe" game over the Farmers to secure the outright district title.
Preseason prognostications peg Marcus and Lewisville to once again vie the top spot in 6-6A, and for good reason. The Marauders should be strong on both sides of the ball with a veteran secondary, perhaps the district's top receiving corps, and a blue-chip signal-caller in junior quarterback Cole Welliver.
Lewisville, meanwhile, has one of the better offensive lines in the area and plenty of capable skill-position talent surrounding it, as well as a loaded secondary headlined by four-star safety and junior Jaydan Hardy.
Both teams will be tested prior to their anticipated Oct. 21 showdown, but until proven otherwise, Marcus is the deserved favorite to repeat as 6-6A champions. The Marauders aren't without questions of their own heading into the season, but the defensive depth and top-level passing attack give them the nod over the field.
2. Who are some early MVP candidates in 6-6A football?
David Wolman: It's no secret that opposing defenses have revolved their game plan last year around stopping Lewisville running back Damien Martinez. Yet for as much planning as coaches did during the week to try and slow down the workhorse of the Farmers' offense, Martinez proved too much. He rushed for 1,534 yards with 23 touchdowns, and was subsequently rewarded with the district's most valuable player award.
While Martinez was churning out big gain after big gain, now-junior quarterback Ethan Terrell provided another weapon for a potent Lewisville offense. Terrell threw for 2,368 yards with 20 total touchdowns, on his way to being named 6-6A offensive newcomer of the year. If he can post similar numbers again this season, he is a no-brainer choice for being named a finalist for district MVP.
Staying on the offensive side of the ball, Flower Mound senior wide receiver Walker Mulkey had 1,207 yards and 13 touchdowns last year in what was a breakout junior season. Across town, Marcus senior wide-out Ashton Cozart had nearly one-third of catches go for touchdowns. Cozart had 36 catches for 680 yards with 11 scores.
Defensively, Hebron senior linebacker Carson Dean has been a wrecking ball for the Hawks. Last year, he finished with 68 tackles, eight sacks, two caused fumbles and one interception. Plano junior linebacker Jeffrey Sekula was a bright spot for the Wildcats last year on his way to earning district newcomer of the year honors. Coppell senior cornerback Braxton Myers is a shutdown player on the defensive side of the ball for the Cowboys.
3. Which team will finish with the top offense in 6-6A football?
Matt Welch: Led by district MVP Damien Martinez and offensive newcomer of the year Ethan Terrell, Lewisville sported the district's top offense last season. The Farmers averaged 36.8 points per game, including 38.9 in 6-6A play.
Although Lewisville graduated a wealth of production at wide receiver, the Farmers have talent waiting in the wings with junior Lamar Kerby and senior Phillip Patterson among the names to watch out wide. The offense also has Terrell back at the controls behind center, an all-district running back in junior Viron Ellison, and a loaded offensive line.
Reigning district champ Marcus has a top-tier receiving corps with four-star senior Ashton Cozart and all-district performer Isaac Khattab back to catch passes from Welliver, while Coppell, Flower Mound and Plano all have at least eight returning starters back within their respective offenses.
But Lewisville gets the nod here. The Farmers' offensive line, which includes 2021 all-district performers in Scotty Parker III, Qua Davis and Ziggy Davis, is the trump card. Lewisville projects to average out to more than 300 pounds up front, and that caliber of size and talent should help the other pieces of the Farmers' offense fall into place for another productive year.
4. Which team will finish with the top defense in 6-6A football?
David Wolman: Marcus has earned at least a share of the district title in each of the last three seasons. And while the offense rightfully earns a lot of notoriety, the Marauder defense has been just as special.
Although Marcus lost reigning district defensive player of the year and linebacker Emmerick Dopona to graduation for a unit that surrendered less than 24 points per game last season, the Marauders figure to again be stout on the defensive side of the ball.
Marcus will be in good hands in the secondary with senior safeties Chance Sautter and Jake Ballard, and they will pair with senior cornerback Mason Whitesell. Junior defensive tackle Jace Bardwell and senior linebacker Brandon Benoist are also returning all-district selections for the Marauders.
