The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
For the third straight year, Lewisville ISD and Plano ISD ran it back alongside Coppell in District 6-6A, producing more quality athletics from some of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 6-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2023-24 as part of its annual "Summer Questions" series.
1. Pound-for-pound, what was the best overall team in 6-6A during the 2022-23 school year?
David Wolman: The Marcus girls soccer team was struck with adversity before playing its first match.
Not only were the Lady Marauders faced with the task of replacing 11 seniors from last year's team that made it all the way to the regional final for the second consecutive season, there was a change at the top.
Erin Hebert was named interim head coach after Chad Hobbs resigned as head coach to pursue a career outside of education. But Hebert was not only effective in guiding Marcus through that transition, she helped to lead the Lady Marauders to one of their best seasons in program history.
In opening 6-6A play at 0-1-1, the Lady Marauders found the win column with a 6-2 rout of Plano West on Feb. 3 and wouldn't lose another match. That sparked a 16-match win streak that carried into the program's seventh Class 6A state tournament appearance, and two more resounding clean sheets followed — culminating in a 2-0 shutout of Fort Bend Ridge Point to secure the second state championship in program history.
Hebert was hired as Marcus' full-time head coach three days after winning the state championship.
Honorable mention to the Flower Mound baseball team, which defeated Pearland 6-4 last Saturday to win its second state title in program history and first since 2014. The Jaguars lost just once after falling 9-8 to Prosper in Game 1 of the bi-district round of the playoffs. Adrian Rodriguez was named MVP of the state championship game after he tallied two hits, including a go-ahead, two-run home run.
2. What lies ahead in 6-6A cross country next fall?
David Wolman: Flower Mound continued its dominance in girls cross country last fall with a third consecutive 6A state title, while Coppell's boys made history by capturing third place in the state meet—the highest finish in team history.
The Lady Jaguars should again be the overwhelming favorite to repeat as the district champion. With sisters Nicole and Samantha Humphries—tied for first place at the state meet—back in the fold, along with Natalie Spangher, Ava Cole and Annalise Murray—all of whom placed in the top 10 in district—Flower Mound should have a great chance at a four-peat.
On the boys' side, Coppell will lose two key cogs from their historic run in three-time state qualifier Andrew Mullen and Rice signee Vedant Bhattacharyya. The Cowboys will count on Henry Henze and Samarth Dubey to lead the way. Incoming Marcus junior Parker Noffz will look to build on a fifth-place finish, while Hebron senior-to-be Elijah Rivera Campos was also a top-10 finisher.
3. What is the top rivalry in 6-6A?
Matt Welch: It's hard to go wrong any time the annual "Mound Showdown" pops up on the high school sports schedule.
Flower Mound and Marcus may not have the roots of a rivalry like Plano-Plano East or even Marcus-Lewisville, which both date back to the 1980s, but the past two decades have boosted any head-to-head meetings between the Jaguars and Marauders to some of the area's most noteworthy outings in several sports.
That has particularly been the case during the winter and spring, where the schools' soccer, softball and baseball programs are often state-ranked and in both district and state title contention. In some cases, those stakes have carried into the postseason, be it the Flower Mound girls besting Marcus in the 2021 regional final in soccer, or the Lady Marauders ousting the Lady Jaguars in a play-in game on the softball field last year.
Marcus held the upper hand for the bulk of the rivalry's 2022-23 installments, besting Flower Mound in football, girls basketball, boys basketball, girls soccer and boys soccer, while the Jaguars managed 1-1 splits in volleyball, softball and baseball.
4. What were a couple of the best district games played in 6-6A during the 2022-23 school year?
Matt Welch: The Plano and Plano East boys basketball teams entered their Feb. 4 meeting ranked among the state's top 15 teams in 6A and with sole possession of first place in the district on the line. Their first meeting of the year went to overtime and was decided by one point — a 60-59 win by the Wildcats — and the rematch was just as thrilling.
Momentum ebbed and flowed throughout the ballgame, with East mounting a 12-4 rally to seize a 50-49 lead inside the final minute after rising senior Jordan Mizell finished an and-one off a lob. The Panthers had chances to extend that lead but gave Plano just enough rope for another dramatic finish as rising senior Justin Buenaventura beat the buzzer with a 3-point heave for a 52-50 Wildcat win.
David Wolman: Hebron's girls basketball team enjoyed a historic season, and junior-to-be Sydnee Jones put the cherry on top. Jones made a jump shot from behind the 3-point line with one second remaining to lift the Lady Hawks to a 48-45 win over Coppell on Feb. 4, clinching at least a share of the district crown for Hebron. The Lady Hawks won the outright title three days later with a 58-35 rout of Marcus.
After Hebron jumped out to a 10-4 lead thanks to nine quick points by Dana Gingrey, Coppell rallied to take a 27-25 halftime lead on a layup by Waverly Hassman.
A close game ensued in the second half with a Hassman free throw tying the score at 44 with less than a minute to go, but Jones' 3-pointer proved to be the difference.
