Regional swimming

The Flower Mound, right, and Allen, left, girls swim teams celebrate their respective first- and second-place team finishes following Tuesday's Region II-6A meet.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

LEWISVILLE — Preparations for the Region II-6A Swimming and Diving Championships were a bit different this year, to put it mildly.

Swimmers and coaches had to adjust throughout last week's winter storm, which closed schools around the area from Tuesday-Friday and left teams unable to practice for the majority of the week. With campus natatoriums closed, coaches said some of their athletes were able to get into nearby LA Fitness or Lifetime Fitness facilities for their pool time instead.

Regional Swimming Boys

The Flower Mound boys, right, captured the Region II-6A championship on Tuesday, and Prosper, left, finished second.
Athletes of the Meet

Prosper senior Jacob Wimberly, left, and McKinney Boyd senior Ariel Wang earned Athlete of the Meet honors in Region II-6A competition.
Katelyn Jost

Coppell junior Katelyn Jost won two individual events on Tuesday at the Region II-6A swim meet.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

