LEWISVILLE — Preparations for the Region II-6A Swimming and Diving Championships were a bit different this year, to put it mildly.
Swimmers and coaches had to adjust throughout last week's winter storm, which closed schools around the area from Tuesday-Friday and left teams unable to practice for the majority of the week. With campus natatoriums closed, coaches said some of their athletes were able to get into nearby LA Fitness or Lifetime Fitness facilities for their pool time instead.
With the regional meet shifted to Monday-Tuesday, Flower Mound head coach Tony Arbogast and Allen head coach Brent Mitchell said their teams were only able to practice together Friday and Saturday prior to competition.
"We came in here rolling the dice," Mitchell said. "But I thought we rolled well. There were a lot of teams that were affected and I think we were prepared. I think a lot of it was more the mental part than physical. I think they were ready to go on Friday if the meet was Friday. I'm very proud of my girls and boys."
The Lady Eagles exited Lewisville ISD Westside Aquatic Center with some second-place hardware on Tuesday, accruing 332.50 points and six automatic qualifications for the Class 6A state meet, scheduled for Feb. 17-18 at the University of Texas at Austin.
The top two finishers in each event on Tuesday were assured spots at state, with all comers playing catch-up to Flower Mound. The Jaguars swept the Region II-6A team titles, with the boys team outpacing Prosper 324-304 and the girls totaling 346 to distance from Allen.
"We swam great. Some of those swims were out of our minds," Arbogast said. "From the get-go, the goal has always been to get here. You're always trying to qualify for state — get to state, win your event, all that stuff is a bonus, but the main goal is always seeing how many kids we can get to state."
To that point, Flower Mound will have representation at the state meet in at least 11 swimming events, including five relays. The program totaled seven regional championships on Tuesday, including wins in the girls' 200-yard medley (1:45.54) and 400 freestyle (3:31.80) relays, as well as the boys' 200 medley (1:33.20) and 400 freestyle (3:06.22) relays.
The lattermost provided the closest finish of the afternoon, with Flower Mound sophomore Luke Garrett rallying in the final leg to best Prosper by one-hundredth of a second. Garrett also came away with individual wins in the 200 free (1:39.31) and 100 free (45.39).
"It put a cherry on top of it. To come back from about a body length behind, catch Prosper and out-touch them, it was an incredible race from both teams," Arbogast said.
Flower Mound senior Halina Panczyszyn automatically qualified in two individual events as well, including a regional title in the 100 backstroke at 55.02.
The Flower Mound girls had a battle on their hands with 5-6A champion Allen, which captured gold in three events on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles' 200 freestyle relay touched the wall first in 1:36.85, and freshman Katelynn Zhou and junior Sophia Ware came away with wins in the 50 free (23.47) and 100 butterfly (55.68), respectively.
"It was a lot of fun. The kids were all into it and it makes the meet a lot of fun with it being that close," Mitchell said.
The Prosper boys, meanwhile, built off their district championship effort by earning automatic state berths in five events. Two of those resulted in gold medals, both won by senior Jacob Wimberly after picking up victories in the 50 free (20.53) and 100 butterfly (47.83).
Wimberly was named the boys' swimmer of the meet, while McKinney Boyd senior Ariel Wang earned that honor on the girls' side. Wang is headed back to state after qualifying individually in two races, including a win in the 200 individual medley (2:02.38).
Her Bronco teammate, senior Michael Sachau, qualified after placing first in the 100 backstroke (51.36).
Coppell will have plenty of representation in Austin, including a spirited win for its boys' 200 free relay. The Cowboys clocked a 1:26.50 in a race where less than one second separated first from third place, while junior Katelyn Jost picked up wins in the 200 free (1:51.42) and 500 free (4:58.56).
As a team, the Coppell boys finished third overall at 239 points, while Prosper Rock Hill came in fourth at 193. The Blue Hawks, competing in their first-ever regional swim meet at the 6A level, came away with two gold medals on Tuesday with a sweep of the 100 breaststroke behind wins from seniors Kiara Xanthos (1:03.79) and Luka Bezanilla (55.35).
Plano senior Emma Hrasko will make the return to state as well, qualifying in two events on Tuesday and winning the 100 freestyle with a 51.74.
In addition to the top two finishers in each regional event, the next eight fastest times across the four UIL regions will also earn trips to the state meet. The festivities begin in 6A at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 17 with diving prelims followed by swimming prelims at 10 a.m. State championship events take place at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 18.
"I feel good. We had some great swims today and there's still room to improve, which is what you want," Arbogast said. "Each meet is a stepping stone to the next one. This one gets us to state and hopefully we can drop some more time there."
Get Flower Mound Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.