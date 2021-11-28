There wasn’t a volleyball district in the state quite like 6-6A this season.
A conference teeming with parity played out as such, with three teams tying for first place and three others gridlocked in fourth when the regular season concluded.
Reigning district champion Flower Mound, as well as Plano West and Marcus, all earned a share of the 6-6A title, and the trio of Hebron, Coppell and Plano waged a two-day play-in tournament to determine the district’s final playoff participant.
The Lady Hawks emerged from that group as the eventual No. 4 seed and parlayed their late-season surge into an appearance in the regional semifinals. Hebron was one of three programs in 6-6A — West and Marcus being the others — to advance at least three rounds deep in the playoffs.
Those six programs, as well as Plano East and Lewisville, were all recently recognized for their respective seasons with honors on the 6-6A all-district team.
Lewisville ISD garnered its share of accolades, accounting for selections in six of the list’s seven superlative awards. The top honor went to Marcus senior Maggie Boyd, named the district MVP after guiding the Lady Marauders to their first regional quarterfinal appearance since 2011.
Boyd was a force all over the court, totaling 601 kills, 486 digs, 35 assists, 54 aces, and 49 blocks en route to an American Volleyball Coaches Association High School All-America first-team selection.
Flower Mound and Hebron came away with two all-district superlatives apiece. The Lady Jaguars, who captured at least a share of the district title for the fourth straight year, did so behind one of the state’s most imposing presences at the net. That was evident on the all-district list with junior Jaida Sione named newcomer of the year and senior Bella Ortiz receiving blocker of the year honors.
Hebron, meanwhile, sported the district’s hitter of the year in senior Harmony Sample and the setter of the year in senior Alessandra Pantoja. Sample, one of the area’s most versatile players, tallied 611 kills, 547 assists, 66 aces, 345 digs and 113 blocks. She was on the receiving end of plenty of passes from Pantoja, who dished out 981 assists on the year to go along with 53 aces and 243 digs.
Marcus head coach Danielle Barker and her assistants split coaching staff of the year honors with Coppell, led by Libby Pacheco.
Plano ISD got in on the superlative mix behind a stellar effort on the back row by Plano senior Naylani Feliciano. The four-year starter capped her varsity career with an AVCA All-America nod and 6-6A’s defensive player of the year award. Feliciano dug 871 balls for the Lady Wildcats and added 53 aces and 66 assists.
Flower Mound, West and Marcus all landed three student-athletes apiece on the all-district first team.
Lady Jaguars recognized among that group were senior Gabby Walker, junior Maddie Cox and sophomore Catherine Young. Flower Mound’s second-team picks were sophomore Bri Watson and seniors Megan Farris and Elaina Amador.
West, meanwhile, landed junior Blaire Bayless and seniors Jean Dixon and Camille Heidemann on the first team, while seniors Camryn McGough, Kaila Garnett and Joyce Wang garnered second-team spots.
Marcus recognized its decorated senior class with first-team nods for seniors Ifenna Cos-Okpala, Haidyn Sokoloski and Madison Dyer, while senior Paige Hildebrand landed on the second team.
Hebron senior Lia Okammor and junior Hannah Redrow were both named to the all-district first team, while junior Jada Johnson and sophomore Mackenzie Knutson received second-team honors.
Coppell senior Rebeca Centeno and junior Skye LaMendola were picked for the first team, and senior Abigail Hendricks and junior Allie Stricker were selected to the second team.
Plano recognized seniors Brooke McHale and Katie Kemp on the first team and senior Mary Gazda and sophomore Molly Bush on the second team.
East’s two all-district picks went to senior Sarah Holcomb on the first team and senior Tayah Little on the second team.
Lewisville rounded out the pack with senior Mataiya Perry earning a first-team spot and junior Mya Black cracking the second team.
