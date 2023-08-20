Flower Mound has made the playoffs three times since 2018 following a tough six-year stretch in which it didn’t qualify for the postseason and win more than four games. Last season, the Jaguars finished with three wins but showed good signs of life down the home stretch after a 0-5 start.
With nine returning starters – four on offense, five on defense – Flower Mound has several holes to fill but brings back players who played a lot of snaps or were an every down type of player for the Jaguars from last year’s team that went 3-7.
Flower Mound’s offense will be led by senior wide receiver Jason Welch, a three-year starter that led the Jaguars with 532 yards on 29 catches – an average of 18.84 yards per catch – and tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with five. Junior Cameron Bouck, sophomore Carter Massey will be huge compliments to Welch in the passing game, as will sophomore tight end Noah Erdman.
Senior quarterback Jake Watson takes over for Yale Erdman at quarterback. Watson, listed at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds in a big-bodied quarterback.
Sophomore offensive lineman Drew Evers, the younger brother of Flower Mound alum quarterback Nick Evers, will anchor the Jaguars’ efforts in the trenches. Drew lists 15 college offers. Evers will be joined up front by fellow offensive lineman Evan Windham.
Flower Mound lost its three top statistical leaders in rushing yardage from last season – Yale Erdman, Addison Wells and Peyton Porter – to graduation, so that job now falls on the hands of senior Peyton Stadler.
The strength of the Jaguars’ defense will be with a pair of outstanding defensive ends in seniors Scott Rumsey and Weston Bicknell. Bicknell tallied 55 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks last season, while Rumsey finished with 29 tackles and two sacks.
Flower Mound received great production last season from linebackers Zeke Zwanenburg and Elijah Luneke. Zwanenberg, a senior, is a physical, downhill player who brings intensity to the table on defense. He finished last season with 97 tackles. Luneke, a junior, had a monster sophomore season to the tune of 113 tackles.
Patrolling the secondary for the Jaguars will be seniors Mason MacDonald and Nick Rosso.
Player to Watch
Jason Welch
Wide Receiver
Flower Mound has had talented receivers come through its program over the years, and Welch is one of the latest ones. Welch is a three-year starter who brings play of varsity experience.
He’s also a huge big-play threat in the Jaguars’ passing game. Welch averaged 18.34 yards per pass reception on 29 catches for 532 yards with five touchdowns last season, on his way to being named to the District 6-6A second team.
Varsity Schedule
