Flower Mound has made the playoffs three times since 2018 following a tough six-year stretch in which it didn’t qualify for the postseason and win more than four games. Last season, the Jaguars finished with three wins but showed good signs of life down the home stretch after a 0-5 start.

With nine returning starters – four on offense, five on defense – Flower Mound has several holes to fill but brings back players who played a lot of snaps or were an every down type of player for the Jaguars from last year’s team that went 3-7.

