One of the biggest reasons why first-year Marcus head coach Mike Alexander amassed a 56-19 record, won four district championships and advanced to the playoffs five times during his tenure at Grapevine is because the Mustangs played a “tough, smart, disciplined brand of football.”
Of course, Marcus has enjoyed plenty of success over the years. Alexander takes the reins of a tradition-rich and successful Marauders program that has reached the postseason the last four seasons and won at least eight games in three of the last four years – all under the watch of Kevin Atkinson, who retired on Feb. 15 after six seasons as Marcus’ head coach.
Alexander inherits a Marcus team that returns seven starters – five on defense and just two on offense. The Marauders had to retool on offense, most notably at quarterback after Cole Welliver transferred to Argyle Liberty Christian. Those duties now fall on the hands of junior Dane Parlin. Alexander described Parlin as “not a true dual threat, but can make plays with his legs. He’s a varsity baseball pitcher. He’s a winner.”
Parlin will have a senior-laden offensive line to protect him, though Tulsa commit Jack Tanner is the lone returning starter.
Marcus plans to run an up-tempo offense in which everything will go through its running game. Junior Isaiah Keliikipi is a physical, 190-pound back who won the starting job at running back during spring ball. That should help to open things up in the passing game for junior wide-outs Charlie Bergeson and Karic Grennan.
The Marauders welcome back former linebackers coach Tanner Antle to serve as defensive coordinator, a position that he spent coaching the past five seasons at Grapevine. Marcus will operate out of a 3-3-5 base defense with the expectation of bringing a lot of pressure and generating movement up front.
Perhaps the position that will have the most experience for Marcus is the defensive line, which returns seniors Will Upshaw (Tulsa), Matthew Bryant and Jace Bardwell. Senior linebacker Wesley Jordan didn’t start last season but played a lot of snaps. The Marauders’ secondary will be anchored by senior safety Drew Trentham and senior defensive back Cameron Canady.
Player to Watch
Will Upshaw
Defensive Lineman
Upshaw helped to anchor an experienced Marauders defensive line that gave up just 153 rushing yards per game last season. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound lineman gave a verbal commitment to Tulsa on June 19 from a list of 14 offers, including Washington State, Army, Navy and multiple Ivy League schools.
Upshaw was a first-team all-District 6-6A honoree his junior season, as he helped lead Marcus to a 6-5 record, third place in the conference standings and a bi-district finalist.
Varsity Schedule
