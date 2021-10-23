CARROLLTON — Embarking on the toughest two-week stretch of its regular season, the Marcus football team retained control of its own destiny in pursuit of a third consecutive 6-6A championship.
The Marauders (4-1) did so by knocking off one of the two remaining district unbeatens following a 28-14 road win over Hebron (4-1), halting a four-game winning streak by the Hawks behind the team’s second consecutive outing with an opponent held to just 14 points.
“It’s just about tenacity and getting after it,” said Kevin Atkinson, Marcus head coach. “Our defensive coaches do such a good job of getting our guys ready to play.”
The Marauders held Hebron off the scoreboard until 2:27 remained in the third quarter — the second time all season that Marcus has recorded a first-half shutout. Their defensive front seldom afforded Hawks senior quarterback Jacob Buniff a clean pocket to operate and offered no room for Hebron to establish any modicum of a run game. On the night, the Hawks were held to minus-9 yards on 21 rushing attempts and didn’t produce a double-digit rusher.
“We took away the run early and that hurt them. That’s what I’m proud of,” Atkinson said.
By the time the Hawks at last found the end zone — the first of two touchdown strikes between Buniff and senior Takoda Bridges, the first coming on a 15-yard catch — the Marauders had already built a 21-0 lead.
Marcus did so courtesy of a grinding, 17-play series that worked nearly six minutes off the game clock before senior Gabe Espinoza punched in a 2-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead with 6:06 left in the first quarter.
Senior Dallas Dudley helped accelerate the series with a 28-yard reception and came through again early in the second quarter after taking a pass from senior Jaxxon Warren 38 yards and into the red zone. Hebron’s defense bowed up to limit the damage from there, holding the Marauders to a 28-yard field goal by junior Michael Petro for a 10-0 lead with 6:39 remaining in the second quarter.
Petro was called upon again in the closing moments of the half, albeit under the tightest of margins. With 19 seconds left in the quarter, facing third-and-goal from the 10-yard line, Marcus dialed up a run for senior Walker Wells that resulted in a 2-yard gain. With no timeouts remaining, the Marauders rushed their field goal unit onto the field and managed to get the snap off just before the game clock hit 0:00 for Petro to convert a 25-yard kick as time expired.
“It was an RPO that we’ve actually scored on 100% of the time this season,” Atkinson said. ”But we work ‘hurry-hurry’ every Thursday and the coaching staff was counting it down with them and they got the kick off. It reminded me of Thursday afternoons at practice.”
Held to just 90 yards of offense in the first half, Hebron found success with its short pass game in spurts over the final two quarters but ultimately not enough to threaten Marcus. After punting on its opening series of the third quarter, Hebron succumbed to a long punt return by junior Jake Ballard that set up a 15-yard touchdown run by Espinoza.
The Hawks then trimmed the gap to 21-7 behind a 16-play drive that lasted nearly seven minutes and had a chance to make it a one-score game moments later but lost a fumble near midfield that was recovered by Marcus senior Bryson Barber. One play later, Espinoza was off to the races again for a 39-yard touchdown with 8:35 left in the fourth quarter to put the ballgame out of reach.
“[Espinoza] does such a good job. He and Walker (Wells) both follow their rules back there and they both did an outstanding job,” Atkinson said.
Espinoza ran for 81 yards and three touchdowns, while Dudley came up with eight catches for 123 yards in the win. Warren chipped in 144 passing yards.
Hebron actually managed to outgain the Marauders 342–315 in the loss, forced to lean on Buniff and the passing game. The quarterback threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns — both by Bridges, who caught 11 balls for 130 yards in the Hawks’ first district loss.
Hebron gets a chance to bounce back at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Plano West, while Marcus hosts first-place Lewisville in another high-profile edition of the annual “Axe Game.”
“We’re primed. It’s going to be a big game, for sure. We knew that it would be a big one the moment we saw the schedule,” Atkinson said.
