The 28th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on June 21.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
This has been a year that nobody will soon forget with the COVID-19 pandemic touching every facet of life, including high school sports, which saw its athletic year truncated on March 12.
Though many of the spring sports were unable to complete their stories, Flower Mound showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last year of local varsity sports into an award-winning perspective.
In the coming weeks, Flower Mound’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents its eighth edition of The Varsitys, the first of a three-part series.
Best Game
Flower Mound vs. Keller, football (Nov. 15)
The wait was worth it for the Jaguars, who posted the first playoff win in their football program’s history last fall.
They likely couldn’t have scripted a more fitting way to etch that first postseason victory either, mounting some last-ditch heroics inside the game’s final 90 seconds to take down Keller at the wire, 31-30, in the bi-district round.
Behind a pair of touchdown passes by quarterback Blake Short, Flower Mound had command of the ballgame through three quarters and led 24-10. Keller retaliated with 20 unanswered points, including a 61-yard strike from Hayden Anderson and Mason Hayes that put the Indians up, 30-24. But in what wound up being a momentous sequence, Flower Mound senior Stone Eby, a recent SMU commit, blocked the extra point to keep the team’s deficit at six points.
The Jaguars built off that special teams stop with a nine-play drive that went 75 yards — finding the end zone with 10 seconds remaining after Short hit Reid Touchstone for a 3-yard touchdown. Senior Bert Auburn broke the stalemate with an extra point for the one-point win to send Flower Mound to the area round for the first time ever.
Breakthrough Athlete
Zac Castro, Marcus boys soccer
The Marauders didn’t lack for talent in 2020, with high-level players throughout their roster — from a battle-tested senior class right on down to up-and-comers like Castro, who carved out a significant role as just a sophomore.
The younger brother of Marcus midfielder and 6-6A MVP Harvey Castro, Zac posted 11 goals and nine assists on his way to district and Star Local Media all-area newcomer of the year honors, as well as an all-region first-team selection by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches.
Despite his youth, Castro checked all the boxes for what head coach Sam Garza looks for in a center forward in his system — lauding the sophomore’s ability to lay off the ball, spin, make combination plays and excel around the box.
That connection shined with his older brother, as the two siblings routinely assisted each other on goals, which helped pilot Marcus to the top of the 6-6A table and a spot in the Top Drawer Soccer national rankings.
Biggest Moment
COVID-19 shuts down high school sports
For many involved in high school sports, March 2020 is a month that will live in infamy for years to come.
As the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic seeped into the sports world — the first major domino to fall came on March 11 with the NBA’s suspension of its season — it was only a matter of time before the impact hit home with local high school programs. On March 12, the UIL made its first move with the suspension of the state boys basketball tournament, and one day later, suspended all interscholastic activities for what would ultimately be the remainder of the school year.
In addition to the state boys basketball tournament, high school soccer, baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track and field teams all had their seasons cancelled — spelling an unfinished ending to the school year for high school seniors across the state.
The ongoing pandemic has rocked the national sports landscape, with its lasting impact still without resolution as concerns loom over the status of fall sports.
