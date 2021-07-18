The 29th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 10.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
The 2020-21 school year won’t be soon forgotten by the athletes, coaches and fans involved, as high schools adapted to the change brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and managed to play out a full year of high school sports.
During that time, Flower Mound showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it’s only appropriate to put the last year of local sports into an award-winning perspective. Over a three-week stretch, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the ninth edition of The Varsitys.
Best Performance
Marcus’ Garrett Nussmeier vs. Plano, Oct. 30
Nussmeier followed up one district MVP campaign with another during his senior season, leading the Marauders to back-to-back 6-6A championships.
The LSU pledge had his way with plenty of defenses within the conference but was in a special kind of groove on the eve of Halloween in a 56-17 homecoming win over Plano.
Nussmeier was practically flawless in his performance behind center, completing 19-of-22 passes for 342 yards and four touchdowns. In the first half, he completed all but one of his 12 passes for 204 yards and two scores.
The quarterback picked apart the Wildcats at all three levels and with throws both on and off schedule, including a downfield heave while flushed out of the pocket that found senior Dallas Dudley for a 43-yard score late in the first quarter.
Nussmeier rewrote the record books during his time at Marcus, closing out the 2020 season with 2,815 passing yards and 33 touchdowns.
Best Coach
Misail Tsapos, Flower Mound girls soccer
The hope of every coach is to have their team playing at their best when the playoffs roll around. Tsapos ensured that was the case for his Lady Jaguars.
Although Flower Mound impressed once again in the regular season, outlasting a hyper talented field in 6-6A for a district championship, the Lady Jaguars dialed up their level of play during the postseason.
Flower Mound outscored opponents in the playoffs 21-4 en route to capturing the Class 6A state championship.
The combination of alum Riley Baker and senior Sydney Becerra keyed the offense, while a defense that Tsapos prides on organization was locked in at practically every stop all season — totaling 15 shutouts on the year.
Tsapos left no stone unturned in steering Flower Mound to a 24-1-2 record and the program’s second-ever state title.
Biggest Upset
Flower Mound boys basketball defeats Marcus, Jan. 15
The Marauders had plenty to hang their hat on during the 2020-21 season. They closed the regular season on a six-game winning streak to split the district championship and advanced to the area round of the playoffs.
Although Flower Mound’s fortunes weren’t as rosy on the hardwood, posting just a 2-12 record in district play, the Jaguars scored a measure of bragging rights in mid-January after stunning the rival Marauders, 30-28.
Flower Mound ground the multi-faceted Marcus offense to a halt for a season low in points scored and didn’t allow a single Marauder to hit double figures.
Quentin Wright scored 12 points to lead the Jaguars, who built a 21-11 lead at halftime and maintained that 10-point cushion heading into the fourth quarter.
Although Marcus did well to hold Flower Mound to just two points in the fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough to unravel an upset-minded game plan by the Jaguars.
