The 29th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 10.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
The 2020-21 school year won’t be soon forgotten by the athletes, coaches and fans involved, as high schools adapted to the change brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and managed to play out a full year of high school sports.
During that time, Flower Mound showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it’s only appropriate to put the last year of local sports into an award-winning perspective. Over the past few weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games have been recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media concludes the ninth edition of The Varsitys.
Best Team
Flower Mound girls soccer, cross country and water polo
On the strength of female athletics alone, Flower Mound had as successful a year as any high school in the state during the 2020-21 school year. That included state championships won in all three of these sports.
The Lady Jaguars were fast out of the gates, literally, in the fall after racing to a first-place team finish in three postseason cross country meets, including for a Class 6A championship in November. Natalie Cook (seventh place), Allison Buemi (13th) and Samantha Humphries (16th) all finished in the race’s top 20.
During the spring, Flower Mound’s girls soccer team built off the promise of its undefeated regular season in 2020 with a resounding postseason to capture the program’s second-ever state championship. The Lady Jaguars outscored their playoff opponents 21-4, including a 2-1 victory over Vandegrift in the 6A final. Riley Baker scored two goals and was named MVP of the state championship match.
Not long after, the Flower Mound girls strung together a banner season of their own in water polo. The team went undefeated on the season and topped Southlake Carroll in the state championship game — an effort paced by All-American first-team selection Addison McGowan.
Best Male Athlete
J. Michael Sturdivant, Marcus football and track
Sturdivant had starring roles on two of Marcus’ most successful programs during the 2020-21 school year.
On the football field, where he’ll continue his career into college at California, Sturdivant was the top target outside for quarterback Garrett Nussmeier — catching 75 passes for 843 yards and 10 touchdowns for a Marcus team that went undefeated in the regular season and won back-to-back district championships.
An all-district first-team pick in football, Sturdivant anchored the Marcus track and field team during the spring as one of the top sprinters in the state. He qualified for the 6A state meet in four events — the 100-meter dash, the 200, the 4x100 relay and the long jump — and led the Marauders to team championships at the district and regional levels.
Best Female Athlete
Sydney Becerra, Flower Mound girls soccer
Becerra’s first year playing for the Lady Jaguars was a memorable one. Making the move to the high school pitch following the shutdown of the U.S. Development Academy, where she played soccer as a freshman and sophomore, Becerra was instrumental in guiding Flower Mound to a 6A state championship.
The Texas A&M commit anchored the midfield for Flower Mound, assisting on a team-high 20 goals and scoring 15 others on her way to MVP honors in 6-6A. Becerra set up Baker for both of the Lady Jaguars’ goals in the state final against Vandegrift.
There were plenty of postseason accolades for Becerra as well. She was named Gatorade Texas Girls Soccer Player of the Year in June as well as to the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches all-state first team.
