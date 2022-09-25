Thursday rang in the first day of fall, coming at a time when the state's gamut of high school sports are all beginning to take on greater importance within their respective seasons.
Numerous football teams have either begun or are on the cusp of starting district play, while volleyball's conference schedule is nearing its midpoint. There's also plenty of healthy competition elsewhere, be it in cross country, tennis or water polo — all three of which are bound to produce several local teams capable of vying for championships at the district level and beyond.
As those sports inch closer to the postseason, here are a few worth noting over the comings weeks.
CROSS COUNTRY
Flower Mound
The Lady Jaguars are the two-time defending Class 6A state champions, anchored last year by a distance-running ensemble that helped pace titles won in both cross country and track.
And although Flower Mound bid adieu to perhaps the greatest long-distance runner in UIL history in Natalie Cook, who's beginning her college career at Oklahoma State, the cupboard is hardly bare.
The Lady Jaguars return four runners from their seven-woman lineup at last year's state meet, including junior siblings Samantha and Nicole Humphries, plus sophomore Alexandra Fox and junior Eva Hirniak.
It's a group that has been tested plenty, recently venturing to California to compete in the 41st annual Woodbridge Cross Country Classic. Flower Mound placed fifth as a team with 178 points, led by a third-place finish from Samantha Humphries (16:03.2). She has placed within the top three of three different races this fall and has shaved 20 seconds off her fastest 5K time as a sophomore.
The Flower Mound girls currently hold the No. 1 ranking in 6A, per the Cross Country Coaches Association of Texas, with regional rival Southlake Carroll lurking at No. 2.
Lovejoy
Speaking of mainstays among the state's cross country elite, the Leopards and Lady Leopards could be in for a special postseason. Lovejoy's boys and girls teams both checked in at No. 1 in 5A in the latest CCCAT state poll, and that's familiar territory for two programs that annually flirt with title contention nowadays.
The Lady Leopards graduated just two runners from last season's 5A championship lineup, and they've built off that experience with another resounding year on the distance circuit. The program recently hosted the annual Lovejoy Fall Festival on Sept. 17, with the girls finishing first overall as a team.
The Lady Leopards totaled 48 points — 57 fewer than second-place Prosper — and placed four runners in the top 10, led by a second-place finish from junior Sara Morefield (17:39.33) and a fourth-place finish from senior Amy Morefield (17:52.53). Junior Peyton Benson (18:28.51, eighth) and freshman Camryn Benson (18:37.88, 10th) also impressed.
The Lovejoy boys, meanwhile, have tested themselves against a slew of 6A programs this fall. They've accrued several top-five team finishes, including a fifth-place standing at their host meet last weekend. Sophomores Caden Gary (15:54.93, 10th) and Will Carlson (16:06.27, 15th) led the way.
Prosper
Prosper is another program with both its boys and girls teams ranked among the state's best.
The Lady Eagles, tabbed No. 6, rode the one-two punch of alum Aubrey O'Connell and senior Shewaye Johnson all the way to a second-place team finish at last year's state meet, and Johnson figures to be back in the mix once again for a spot on the podium later this fall.
Johnson has four top-five finishes on her ledger as a senior so far, including a personal-record run of 17:08.8 in the 5K at the Marcus Coach T Invitational on Sept. 3. That time ranks third in all of 6A, per Athletic.net.
There's plenty of top-end experience within the Prosper boys lineup as well. Seniors Jack Johnston and Dawson Svoboda have been 1A and 1B in the Eagles' arsenal for several years, and they've helped lead the charge for a Prosper group that ranks No. 4 in 6A.
Both placed in the top 25 at the Coach T Invitational to help the Eagles to a third-place team finish, trailing only top-two ranked Southlake Carroll and Coppell.
Celina
The Lady Bobcats have championship aspirations, hoisting the 4A title last year after back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2020. Celina figures to be in the mix once again, ranked No. 1 in their classification by the CCCAT.
The Lady Bobcats graduated their top runner from last season, 2020 state champion Adele Clarke, but are chalked in experience elsewhere. Senior Alexis Frick, who finished 11th at state last year, has stepped up to fill Clarke's shoes atop the lineup, while junior Aimee Clarke, sophomore Samantha Quiroz, senior Logan Brent and sophomore Katie Hendricks all bringing championship meet experience to the fold.
Junior Arden Cryer and freshman Ava Samuel are two others that have turned in promising years for the Lady Bobcats.
McKinney Boyd
While Prosper is the early favorite to repeat as district champions in 5-6A, keep an eye on the Broncos. Boyd has finished within earshot of the Eagles at multiple stops this fall, taking second at the Rock Hill Twilight Invitational and fifth at the Coach T Invitational.
Boyd also took second as a team earlier this month at their host meet, the Bronco Stampede. Held at Myers Park, the site of this year's district meet, senior Zach Martin impressed on his team's home course with a personal-record 5K time of 15:40.2 — a 25-second improvement on his time from last year's Bronco Stampede.
Junior Caleb Millard (16:14.3, 16th), sophomore Joaquin De La Cruz (16:15.4, 17th) and senior Landon Hammerle (16:19.1, 18th) all logged top-20 spots at the Bronco Stampede as well.
TENNIS
Allen
The Eagles have been on the doorstep of a state tournament appearance in years past, and a breakthrough could be in the cards later this fall.
Allen checked in at No. 4 in 6A in the midseason Texas Tennis Coaches Association 6A poll as the first of four teams from Region I-6A ranked in the state's top seven. That alone should make for an entertaining postseason, but Allen's combination of skill, depth and experience have been valuable catalysts for a 17-1 record prior to Friday's matchup with No. 5 Southlake Carroll.
The Eagles are particularly deep atop the boys lineup with seniors Tejas Ram, Josh Bass, Rahul Vuggumudi and Nadhish Nathan having all played together for the better part of the past four years. Junior Chelsie Son, meanwhile, has been a fixture near the top of the Lady Eagles' lineup since she was a freshman.
Head coach Justin Quest likes the hunger and motivation from this group, and that has panned out with wins over the likes of Carroll, Keller and Plano West — the lattermost a longtime speed bump in Allen's postseason path.
Another regional quarterfinal rematch between the Eagles and Wolves could be in store next month.
Plano West
The Wolves are coming off their sixth team state championship in program history, exiting their 2021 campaign with a 10-3 victory over Lake Travis in the 6A final.
West has been a mainstay in the state tournament mix for years, including 18 total appearances at the event, but getting back to College Station won't be easy. In addition to a loaded regional bracket, the Wolves will have to navigate a fairly steep postseason learning curve with only four players returning from their championship lineup.
Three of those veterans are on the girls side with juniors Cody Huang, Valerie Sanchez and sophomore Emma Thoms anchoring the top of the lineup, while senior Ani Reddy headlines the boys team. They've helped bring along a young supporting cast, including numerous underclassmen who are finding their place within the Wolves' championship culture.
That has meant for a few more peaks and valleys than West is accustomed to, but the program has stayed the course in its pursuit of another district championship. The Wolves are unbeaten in 6-6A at 5-0, tied atop the standings with state-ranked Flower Mound, while Coppell (4-1), Hebron (2-3) and Marcus (2-3) are also in the mix.
WATER POLO
Marcus and Flower Mound
Water polo is in its first year as a UIL-sanctioned sport, and participation is still on the come-up. In just Star Local Media's coverage area, only five high schools compete in water polo at the 6A level.
Three of those programs, however, reside in Lewisville ISD with Marcus, Flower Mound and Hebron all developing quality programs in the pool. The Lady Jaguars, in particular, have thrived in recent years with back-to-back state championships in the Texas Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association state water polo tournament.
The Flower Mound girls are in the midst of another big year in the pool, improving to 11-1 following Tuesday's 17-10 victory over Hebron. The lone setback came Sept. 13 against Southlake Carroll, 12-7, in a matchup that carries great weight for both programs after the two met for the state championship each of the prior two seasons.
The Lady Jaguars and Lady Dragons share the same district in 1-6A, competing alongside Marcus, Hebron and Keller. The two powerhouses will rematch Sept. 30 at the LISD West Aquatic Center.
On the boys side, all comers have been playing catch-up to Marcus, unbeaten in district play at 6-0. The Marauders ran the table during the first leg of 1-6A action, winning every match by at least six goals, and that remained the case on Tuesday after posting a season-high in goals scored in a 21-15 victory over Keller.
The 6A postseason for water polo begins Oct. 11 with the state championships scheduled for Oct. 29.
