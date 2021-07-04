The UIL announced the final Lone Star Cup standings for the 2020-21 school year on Thursday, and several area high schools ranked among the best in the state.
In Class 6A, Flower Mound finished fourth overall with Allen not far behind in seventh. Prosper and Marcus cracked the top 25, slotted at 19th and 23rd, respectively.
On the 5A ballot, Lovejoy was recognized for a strong all-around year in athletics with a fifth-place finish, while Celina was tabbed No. 13 in the 4A rankings.
Since the 1997-98 school year, the UIL has recognized six high schools (one in each conference) for their overall achievement in academic, athletic and music championships with the Lone Star Cup.
The winners for the 2020-21 school year were The Woodlands (6A), Highland Park (5A), Argyle (4A), Brock (3A), Shiner (2A) and Nazareth (1A).
Flower Mound earned its spot in 6A’s top five behind state championship wins in girls cross country and girls soccer. The Lady Jaguars turned in strong marks nearly across the board during the school year, advancing to the state semifinals in volleyball and softball.
Adding to that ledger was another productive year for high school’s swim team, with the girls placing second at regionals and ninth at state, as well as the first district championship in program history for Flower Mound’s girls track and field team.
Even on the wrestling mats, the Lady Jaguars made history with junior Poorna Babu becoming the team’s first-ever regional champion.
Allen, meanwhile, qualified for the playoffs in all nine standings-based sports and captured district titles in football, girls basketball, softball and team tennis. In the postseason, the Eagles shined on the pitch with their boys soccer team advancing to the state semifinals, as well as another chapter in the school’s longstanding dynasty on the wrestling mats. Allen’s boys wrestling team captured its 12th consecutive state title and pulled off the first-ever team title sweep at the 6A level after the Lady Eagles hoisted a state championship of their own.
Allen had plenty of competition in 5-6A from fellow Lone Star Cup placer Prosper. En route to finishing 19th in 6A, Prosper qualified for the playoffs in all nine standings-based sports as well, highlighted by a regional finals run in football and a trip to the regional finals in softball. In total, Prosper advanced at least three rounds deep in the playoffs in six different sports.
Marcus cracked the top 25 behind big years for its girls soccer and baseball teams. The Lady Marauders advanced to the regional finals in soccer and Marcus built off a district championship on the diamond by making a run to the regional semifinals.
In 5A, Lovejoy began the school year on a torrid pace, winning a second consecutive state title in volleyball, advancing to the regional finals in the 5A Division II football playoffs and placing both its boys and girls cross country teams in the top seven at the state meet.
The Leopards followed that up with trips to the regional semifinals in baseball and the regional finals in softball, as well as a 15th-place state finish for the girls track and field team.
In 4A, Celina racked up seven postseason berths and turned in a pair of historic years on the soccer pitch. The Bobcats and Lady Bobcats both qualified for the state semifinals for the first time in program history, while Celina’s football team advanced to the regional finals and the girls cross country team logged a second-place finish at state. Individually, rising senior Adele Clarke won state championships in both cross country and track.
