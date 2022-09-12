Bri Watson

Flower Mound junior Brianna Watson, middle, is playing all six rotations for the Lady Jaguars this season.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Expectations are high around the Flower Mound volleyball team, and that's something junior Brianna Watson understands all too well.

As a sophomore, Watson helped lead the Lady Jaguars to a fourth consecutive district championship and earned a spot on the 6-6A all-district team as a result. And although the make-up of Flower Mound's roster has changed quite a bit, welcoming a handful of new starters to the mix, Watson still has high aspirations for herself and the rest of the Lady Jaguars as they begin their pursuit of another conference title.

