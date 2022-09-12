Expectations are high around the Flower Mound volleyball team, and that's something junior Brianna Watson understands all too well.
As a sophomore, Watson helped lead the Lady Jaguars to a fourth consecutive district championship and earned a spot on the 6-6A all-district team as a result. And although the make-up of Flower Mound's roster has changed quite a bit, welcoming a handful of new starters to the mix, Watson still has high aspirations for herself and the rest of the Lady Jaguars as they begin their pursuit of another conference title.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Watson discusses the growth of her role on the Lady Jaguars, maintaining a high bar for this year's team, and her recent college commitment to LSU.
SLM: Flower Mound has gotten on a nice run heading into district play. Where have you seen the team grow over these past couple weeks?
BW: For us, we're a very young team after having a lot of seniors leave. We had people come in and play different roles, which can be hard at the start of the season. It was a little tough at first with everyone adjusting and learning the speed of the game, but I think we're starting to mature and it'll be really good for us in the long run.
SLM: On your end, what has it been like getting used to so many new teammates?
BW: It's actually been pretty easy for me. I've played with a lot of these girls on the team going all the way back to middle school. There's already a pretty good chemistry with this group, and I think that has made it easier for me, personally.
SLM: As one of the few returners on this team, how much has your role on the team changed?
BW: My role has changed a ton. Last year, as a sophomore, we had so many senior leaders on the team. I wouldn't say I wasn't a leader, but it was a little harder to step up to that because there were so many people playing those roles and it gets you timid sometimes. This year, I've really had to step up and learn how to be a leader.
SLM: What has it been like adjusting to playing all six rotations this season?
BW: It can be hard sometimes, but I think it's something you get used to over time. It's exhausting, just having to play the entire time with only a few breaks, and sometimes it can be hard adjusting to playing right side and blocking, as well as serving more often. It was a little hard at first, but I think I'm doing a lot better with it now.
SLM: For all the success this team has had recently with four straight district championships, is that something you and the other girls talk about, or would you rather not have that hovering over the season?
BW: It's definitely something we want to do, but we're also reaching for a higher goal and that's getting back to state. Along the way, we're all definitely hoping to get another district championship.
SLM: How long have you played volleyball for, and what gravitated you to the sport?
BW: Honestly, I'm not sure what got me into the sport. I played basketball before and then just decided to try out for volleyball. I fell in love with it from there. I started playing just back in seventh grade and I've kept with it ever since.
SLM: Congrats on the verbal commitment to LSU. What went into that decision?
BW: I just really loved the environment there. I took an official visit there and had planned on taking another but wound up canceling because I loved LSU so much. I loved all the people on the team and the coaches, and the entire place just felt like a perfect fit for me.
