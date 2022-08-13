Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta opens Lewisville location

Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta, a Dallas-based pizza and Italian restaurant that made a name for itself as a staple of the city’s Oak Cliff district, launched a soft opening for its second location in Lewisville on Monday. The restaurant is located at Lake Park Plaza on Lake Park Road.

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

