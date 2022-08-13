Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta opens Lewisville location
Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta, a Dallas-based pizza and Italian restaurant that made a name for itself as a staple of the city’s Oak Cliff district, launched a soft opening for its second location in Lewisville on Monday. The restaurant is located at Lake Park Plaza on Lake Park Road.
While the dining room itself is closed for now, the restaurant is accepting pickup and delivery orders and will be open 24 hours.
Medical City Lewisville honored for obstetrics excellence
Medical City Lewisville is a 5-star recipient in the 2022 Ob-Gyn Awards by Healthgrades, a leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.
This is the eighth consecutive year Medical City Lewisville has received the 5-star awards in the C-Section Delivery and Vaginal Delivery categories. This 5-star rating indicates that Medical City Lewisville’s clinical outcomes are statistically significantly better than expected and places Medical City Lewisville among the national leaders in labor and delivery.
“Serving patients like family is rooted in our unwavering commitment to providing excellence always in every action, every patient, every time,” says Megan Gallegos, chief nursing officer of Medical City Lewisville. “These national awards highlight why Medical City Lewisville is the destination of choice for expectant families and the best hospital to have a baby in Denton County.”
Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen opens in Flower Mound
The Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen, a restaurant specializing in foods indigenous to Louisiana, opened last week on Justin Road in Flower Mound.
Metrocrest Chamber welcomes new members
This past week, the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce welcomed the following new members from Carrollton:
Heartland Church
You Are the Difference, PBC
Biblical Leadership Community
Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Custom Ink
Evolve Wellness and Aesthetics
Ribbon cutting in Flower Mound
The Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday for ReInfuze Mobile Wellness, a company that provides intravenous vitamin infusions and similar services.
