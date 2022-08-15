Rev. Meredith Scruggs is an associate pastor at Flower Mound United Methodist Church and a speech pathologist by trade. She joined the ministry at her church in 2011 and became an elder 10 years later.
How did you get into your line of work in ministry, and how did it bring you to Flower Mound United Methodist Church?
Ministry is a second career for me, following a career as a speech-language pathologist. Our family joined Flower Mound UMC in 2011, and it was shortly after that I began to explore and discern my call to ordained ministry. In the UMC, we believe that all people are called to serve in ministry based on their gifts and talents, so it took time for me to understand how God was calling me to be in full-time church leadership and to work toward ordination in the UMC. I worked in Children’s Ministry at Flower Mound UMC 2014-2017, then went to SMU’s Perkins School of Theology, graduating in May 2021. In June 2021, I was commissioned as an elder in the UMC, and this year I will be going up for my ordination interviews. Our Bishop appoints pastors to churches all over north Texas, and I expected to be appointed elsewhere. I was joyfully surprised when I was able to stay and continue to serve in full-time ministry as the Associate Pastor of Care and Connections at my home church.
How do you find comfort in moments of suffering?
Horrendous tragedies happen which cause all kinds of pain and emotions for people. In regards to being a pastor, there are weeks where it is difficult, and I don’t always know exactly how to pray, especially in worship. In those times, I sit with God for awhile, attempting to process it all, so I can responsibly pray for a broken world while also giving words of hope. As pastors, one of our responsibilities is to hold it all in tension: the grief and the gratitude, the anger and the joy, the suffering and the love, the sickness and the healing, death and new life. Knowing that we have communities with which to grieve and to cry helps. One of the most powerful events I went to recently was an Interfaith Worship Service in May 2022, which honored all of those who died in the Uvalde school shooting…even the shooter. When we honor our shared human experience together, we know we are not alone in both the shared pain and in the communal love for each other.
Personally, one of my regular disciplines is the practice of yoga and meditation. It is my time with God where I can go with my own anger and pain. Through that practice, I can work through my emotions and let them go to God.
Theologically, I know that God does not cause evil and suffering in the world. When pain and tragedy happen, I know we are not alone — that Christ holds us and cries with us. Then we are called to action and can focus on how we can be empowered by God’s Holy Spirit to be the hands, feet, words and face of Christ’s love in the midst of a broken and suffering world.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
- Weathering the ups and downs of marriage for all these years.
- Two children whom I love dearly.
- Traveling to all 50 states with my family.
- Going back to school and completing a degree in my 40s.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
Yes, I am a native Texan! I was born in San Antonio, but lived most of my childhood and teenage years in Arlington.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
Cava, Luna Grill, Blue Goose.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
I have more go-to TV shows than movies. They include “Ted Lasso,” “Call of the Midwife,” “Gilmore Girls” and “Modern Family.” Movie classics I love include “The Sound of Music” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
What does a typical Sunday for you look like?
On Sunday mornings, I wake around 5:15 a.m. to center myself and prepare for worship. We have a 9 a.m. Modern Worship and an 11 a.m. Traditional Worship. I oversee Adult Discipleship, so during the 10:00 hour, you may find me visiting with guests who are new to our church, teaching adult classes, listening to/praying with congregants or supporting ministries in a number of ways. After church, I may have meetings or pastoral care calls, and depending on the season, I may teach an afternoon or evening class. When I don’t have anything on a Sunday afternoon, I cherish moments with my family or actually taking some Sabbath rest.
Tell our readers about your family.
I’ve been married to Gavin, my college sweetheart, for 27 years. We have a daughter in college at Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX, and a son beginning his junior year at Marcus High School in Flower Mound. We round out our family with a 90-pound lab mix, Scout, and a rescue cat, Nutmeg.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I feel that my call to ministry leads me to hold sacred space for people to expand their understanding of who God is and how God is at work in the world. I want people to be able to identify the pattern of life, death and resurrection, which Christians understand in Jesus Christ, that is actually in our world all around us and can inspirecontinual hope. I wish to bring awareness of how the Holy Spirit encourages, guides, and empowers us to act in alignment with Christ’ love, mercy, justice and compassion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.