Flower Mound escalates water management

On Tuesday, the Town of Flower Mound announced it is entering a modified version of stage 2 of its Emergency Water Demand Management Plan. On top of the established stage 2 requirements, the Town is taking additional measures to reduce water usage throughout town by restricting outdoor watering to no more than two days per week.

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

