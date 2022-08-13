On Tuesday, the Town of Flower Mound announced it is entering a modified version of stage 2 of its Emergency Water Demand Management Plan. On top of the established stage 2 requirements, the Town is taking additional measures to reduce water usage throughout town by restricting outdoor watering to no more than two days per week.
This escalation is due to a lack of meaningful rainfall, continued high temperatures and low participation in voluntary water use reduction measures. The Upper Trinity Regional Water District (UTRWD) is currently in stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Plan for its service area, which includes Flower Mound. If UTRWD moves into its stage 2, the town will be contractually obligated to escalate its restrictions, including limiting watering to once per week for all water users.
LISD hosting job fair
As the new school year begins, Lewisville ISD is hosting a district-wide job fair on Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bolin Professional Center. The fair will include teaching and paraprofessional positions. No registration is required.
The city of Carrollton is accepting applications for various boards, committees and commissions, including the Planning and Zoning Commission, Traffic Advisory Committee and more. These entities function as advisory boards for Carrollton City Council on the matters specified in their names.
To apply, and to obtain more information, go to t.ly/g770.
Flower Mound street closed for repairs
Sagebrush Drive’s stretch from Long Prairie Road to Old Settlers Road in Flower Mound will be closed for all westbound traffic through Aug. 19 due to repairs to a water main. Motorists are advised to detour accordingly.
CFBISD Natatorium open
Despite school having started for the district on Wednesday, Carrollton-Farmer Branch ISD’s natatorium is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday.
For more information, contact natatorium supervisor Grace Parker at 972-968-5668.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
