Community Volunteers brought their work vehicles to show students future career options.
A parade of vehicles rolled into Vickery Elementary to give students a glimpse of career opportunities thanks to local volunteers.
Students in all K-5 grade levels rotated throughout the day to get an inside-look at different professions during Vickery’s annual ‘Careers on Wheels’ Day.
The vehicles lined up in the parking lot and were set up in different stations. The students visited each station and heard from the professionals as they shared their day-to-day tasks. After they learned about the job, students got to look inside the work vehicles and also ask the professionals questions to learn more about the career.
“We want to expose students to different types of careers and show them interesting trades that they can pursue in life,” Vickery Counselor Maribel Balderas said. “It’s always a great time and the students really enjoy it.”
There was even an animal farm and petting zoo for the students, which was a real hit. Everyone ran up to the miniature horses to pet them, with students saying, “these horses are so cute!” The students also got a chance to hold miniature goats and pet the pigs and rabbits.
Businesses that volunteered their time and brought their work to campus included Flower Mound Police and SWAT, Flower Mound Animal Services, CR Plumbing, Milestone Electric, and Langford Farm. Communities in School also attended and allowed the students to draw and design their own college pennants.
Community Engagement events like this one are yet another example of the beneficial partnership between community members and students in all Lewisville ISD schools. To view more photos from Careers on Wheels, visit here.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.