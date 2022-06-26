The Cross Timbers Branch of the YMCA offers a variety of different ways to get active through year-round and special summer programming for the community.
“I say we serve the young to the wise, so from the little bitty ones up to our senior adults,” said Jason Walter, executive director at the Cross Timbers YMCA.
Some of the summer programs include two summer day camps catered to the youth of the community.
Camp Yipiyuk is an annual camp for kids five to 12 years old that takes place at the Cross Timbers YMCA location in the traditional day camp style. Kids are able to participate in arts and crafts, games, field trips and swimming each week of the camp, Walter said.
The camp operates weekly throughout the summer Monday through Friday from May 31 to July 29. All weeks are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The other summer day camp available is Camp on the Lake where kids are able to go to Lake Lewisville in Highland Village. The camp offers tubing, sailing, swimming in the lake, archery, riflery, sand volleyball and other kinds of activities.
Those wanting to get involved in the summer camps do not have to be a member, but members are able to receive a reduced rate to sign up for the camps.
The organization also offers financial assistance as needed to families or individuals that are currently facing financial challenges.
“That’s with any of our programs — so if it's membership, swim lessons, sports programs — anything that we offer there is financial assistance available to get families involved through… that financial challenge right now,” Walter says, “One of our most recent ones is that we’re helping out a family that just got here from Ukraine so that’s pretty cool to be able to provide them some assistance because of the struggles and challenges that they’re facing.”
Year-round programs that continue through the summer months include sports that vary on the season and access to fitness equipment.
Sports available for the summer include basketball and volleyball. There is also some preschool-aged programming and hopefully a return of buddy sports, a program for special needs kids or kids with disabilities, that will run throughout the year, Walter said.
The senior population, known as their “active older adults”, come to the Cross Timbers YMCA to hang out, drink coffee, play card games or go out to the movies or lunch together.
“This is kind of like their family,” Walter says, “A lot of them are widowed, they’ve lost a spouse, so they come here and this becomes their family.”
Other year-round programs include health and wellness initiatives.
“We have our Live Strong program that’s free for (cancer survivors) and their family so they can come and get involved and get active. They do have to get approval from their doctor to come and do it, but it's free for them,” Walter said, “We do some other health initiatives that are happening year-round to simple blood pressure checks, diabetes prevention. We do youth and teen programming for fitness. Some different things like that are happening year-round too.”
There are also volunteer opportunities that are an essential aspect of the Cross Timbers YMCA, making it a resource involving the community on multiple levels.
“All of our coaches are volunteers so we couldn’t run our programs without them, so seeing them pour into the kiddos and families, I love seeing that. We also do have volunteers that help with our board of management so that’s another area where we get to work with volunteers,” Walter said. “So somebody with that passion and desire to give back, (it) is really a joy of mine to work with them and see them have that opportunity to give back to these kids and these families here in this community.”
