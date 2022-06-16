Parents cheered their teams on as over 160 teams participated in the Wilson AAYBA Texas World Series in Flower Mound this past week.
The world series tournament finished up its first week in Flower Mound, with games running from June 11-16 for even age groups. Tracy Black, tournament director and general manager for the Flower Mound Youth Sports Association, said around 2,000 kids participated in the tournaments.
Over the last 16 years of hosting the tournament, the FMYSA has built a partnership with the Flower Mound’s Parks and Recreation department to ensure its fields will be able to host the majority of the tournament’s games.
“Some days we're playing on as many as 20 fields, playing all day, and the crews come in and fix the fields at night,” Black said. "It's a great partnership between FMYSA and the town of Flower Mound, and FMYSA is a critical driver in the success of the world series tournament.”
In addition to building partnerships with the town, FMYSA has also helped contribute sales tax revenue to the city as incoming teams spend multiple days in the town in hotels, restaurants and shops.
“The tournament has very solid economic impact on the town of Flower Mound and surrounding cities,” Black said. “Those teams are in town for many days participating in the world series, and of course they're shopping and dining, spending money in the local economy while they're here.”
Black said over the course of the week, the tournament has contributed hundreds of thousands to the town’s sales tax revenues.
In addition to playing on Flower Mound fields, the tournament also takes at Lake Park and Railroad Park in Lewisville as well as City Park in Colleyville.
“The opening ceremonies and the majority of the games are played here at Bakersfield Park in Flower Mound,” Black said.
FMYSA will hold its second week from June 18-23, where odd age groups will get to compete.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
