Mark: She’s a huge Cowboys fan and we had some time in our schedule and we’ve kind of been following training camp on the radio, so we were like ‘Why not? Let’s find a way to get down there and go.’
How did you become a Dallas fan?
Melissa: I had a mad crush on Troy Aikman. I saw him, I was gonna marry him one day. I was like ‘I’m a Cowboys fan’ and ever since, they’re my team.
Are you a fan by association?
Mark: I was married in. I’m a die-hard Bronco fan, so when we met she was like ‘You take on the Broncos. I’ll take on the Cowboys. We’re all good.
Melissa: So here we are with our favorite teams and I support him.
What are you most excited for this season?
Melissa: I’m excited for #2, KaVontae Turpin. I hope he makes the team and then just watch them play hard. They got robbed last year on penalties and everything so hopefully this year is a little bit different for them.
Mark: I think it’s going to be a really good crew this year, I think they’re going to put it all together and it’ll be exciting to see which 53 they come out with.
What is your one Cowboys wish this season?
Melissa: Of course to win the Super Bowl.
Mark: Championship.
What is your favorite Dallas Cowboys memory?
Melissa: I guess the one and only game I ever attended. They played the Seattle Seahawks probably six years ago and I still hate the Seahawks to this day because they beat us.
Mark: Mine was actually last weekend when I got to watch the Cowboys in Denver because I’m a season ticket holder of the Broncos, so I’m like ‘Alright. Cowboys coming to town,’ so daughter and I went to the pre-season game.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
