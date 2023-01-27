2022 Star Local Media All-Area Football Team: See who made the 1st & 2nd special teams!
KICKER, 1ST TEAM: Freddy Joya, senior, Lewisville
When it came to making kicks in clutch situations, Joya excelled. He made a 49-yard field goal as time expired to lift Lewisville to a 15-14 victory over Plano West. Named the 6-6A special teams player of the year, Joya was 13-of-16 on field goals and 38-of-40 on extra points. Joya, a New Mexico State pledge, helped to lead a big effort on special teams in Lewisville’s 10-0 win over Arlington Martin in the area round, including the game’s only field goal.
PUNTER, 1ST TEAM: Nicolas Radicic, senior, Coppell
Having excelled as a two-sport standout in both football and soccer, Radicic began to focus solely on football during his senior season. His leg was a big reason why Coppell finished with nine wins for the first time since 2017. Radicic is the No. 4-ranked kicker and No. 19 punter in the nation by Kohl’s Professional Camps. Named to the all-district first team, Radicic will kick in college for Indiana.
KICK/PUNT RETURN, 1ST TEAM: Kaleb Smith, senior, Frisco Reedy
Smith was selected as the 6-5A Division I special teams player of the year, as he returned a pair of punts for touchdowns and had a kickoff return for a score. He delivered one of the plays of the year when he returned a punt 88 yards with 1:30 left for the game-winning score in a 41-37 win over Wakeland. In addition to his work on special teams, the Notre Dame signee had 59 receptions for 832 yards and seven touchdowns.
KICKER, 2ND TEAM: Kaden Lorick, senior, Celina
Lorick was voted as his district’s special teams player of the year for the second straight season and for good reason. Supplying an edge for the Bobcats in special teams, Lorick managed to convert 8-of-12 field goals on the year with a long of 45 yards, to go along with kicking 72-of-73 on extra points to help Celina advance to the regional semifinals.
PUNTER, 2ND TEAM: Garrett Silvestri, senior, Prosper Rock Hill
Silvestri was big in helping the Blue Hawks dictate field position during their inaugural season in Class 6A. Tabbed a four-and-a-half-star prospect at both kicker and punter by Kohl’s Professional Camps, Silvestri averaged 40.7 yards per punt during the 2022 season and managed to pin seven punts inside the 20-yard line.
KICK/PUNT RETURNER, 2ND TEAM: Will Nettles, junior, Dallas Christian
Nettles was one of the few players who excelled in all three phases of the game. The first-team all-district wide receiver also handled return duties on kickoffs and punts, the latter of which he returned two for touchdowns, and he was also a first-team all-state defensive back, where he had 47 tackles, with two for loss, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
