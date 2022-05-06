OK, it is no secret that winning helps attract fan attention.
Yes, FC Dallas has a loyal fan base. The supporters groups will follow and cheer this team no matter the outcome, but it is human nature to want to be a part of a winning sports culture.
FC Dallas is still searching for its first MLS Cup. The best season in recent years was 2016 when the Hoops won both the Supporters Shield for the best overall record at the end of the regular season — and soccer purists, me included would say that winning the Supporters Shield is more difficult than the MLS Cup because it spans the entire regular season — and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The 2016 installment of FC Dallas was also an exciting bunch to watch, led by then head Oscar Pareja, and the team featured offensive talents Maurio Diaz in the center midfield, speedy outside midfielder Michael Barrios, a fan favorite, striker Maximiliano Urruti as well as young up-and-coming goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez.
The 2022 club is off to a hot shot, and is in 4th place in the always competitive Western Conference with a 4-1-4 record (W-L-D). The team's lone loss this season came way back in Week 2 at New England. Currently, FC Dallas is riding an eight game streak of wins or draws.
And there is a lot of talent on this team. Along with Ferreria up top, you have Paul Arriola from the U.S. Men's National Team who has brought pace and grit at one of the outside, attacking midfield spots. Attacking outside midfielder Paxton Pomykal, who was a teen-ager of high school age back in 2016, is now seasoned vet at the rip old age of 22 and is playing with consistency so far this season. Matt Hedges remains steady at center defensive back in front of a strong goalkeeper tandem of Maarten Paes and Jimmy Maurer, the former of which has taken the No. 1 spot at this time.
This 2022 FC Dallas team is balanced in both the attacking third and defensively, which makes them a threat to compete for silver this season.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
