Tiffanie Fowler
Mayor of Lewisville
Occupation: Wedding and event planning manager
Number of years in the city: 4.5 years
What is the biggest challenge facing the city and how would you help solve it?
Biggest challenge in my view as a citizen is illegal activities. I follow a few Lewisville social media pages, and I see a lot of reports from other citizens who are direct victims of illegal activities. They report car break-ins, prowling, package theft, civil rights law violations and more. My approach would include improving police and community relations. I’d like to see our police officers do further educational training in Texas Penal Codes, civil rights laws, ADA protections and constitutional law training.
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what would you change?
I’d actually like to go line by line on the city budget for current spending and upcoming projects. I don’t believe that raising taxes is necessary at this time or in the near future. We need to tighten the current spending, period.
The most concerning thing that has been talked about is the water tower. I would not sign off on $600,000 for that at all.
What are the challenges that will come with annexing Castle Hills, and what will you support to address short-term and long-term effects of the annexation?
I look forward to annexing in Castle Hills. They’re a great addition to Lewisville and have amazing people living there. Challenges are to be expected, but I welcome the challenges and hope to find the best and least expensive ways to address them. I also look forward to adding another council seat to go with the annex. Our constitution says that for every 30,000 people, we should have one representative, well, Lewisville should have at least three. I don’t think the residents are being heard, and that’s the biggest reason I’m running for mayor.
What are your ideas to make Lewisville more inclusive?
We need to do more for the disabled, gearing impaired, and elderly. Lewisville needs to be aware of the laws that protect everyone.
Gov. Greg Abbott recently removed his unconstitutional mask mandate. He gave businesses an option to choose if they would continue to require them. I have a huge problem with that. Religious and medical protections are being violated.
I believe the most underserved people in our community are the disabled. Just because you can’t see someone’s disability doesn’t mean they don’t have one. PTSD, hearing impaired, cancer and many more aren’t visible with the naked eye. I want to see more compassion and grace shown throughout the community. We’ve gotten so big in population that the small sense of community is almost unrecognizable. I want to get back to that.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
My dad owned a boat business off the Justin Road exit most of my childhood. I was able to be in Lewisville on the weekends and during some school holidays, up at his store. We would eat at Grandy’s, Shipley Donuts and Old House BBQ, and then go out for demos on Lake Lewisville all the time. I have wonderful memories with my dad here in the city. After he left the boat business, he moved here and as an adult, I followed him here in 2016 with my family. The Old Town events have been a delight to attend as well as enjoying a lot of the small businesses here. I look forward to showing my son all the fun things me and my dad did when I was a kid. Unfortunately my dad passed away in 2019 before I found out I was pregnant with his first grandson. But, we gave him my dad’s middle name and will tell him about all the wonderful memories that I made here as a kid.
Anything else you would like to add?
As mayor, I will absolutely make small businesses a priority and welcome business owners to meet with me personally to discuss goals, suggestions and concerns.
I also have a plan for our city if we have another emergency weather event that I look forward to working with City Council on and have agreed to work with Flower Mound and The Colony to partner up with to help our citizens.
Another safety issue I’d like to see improved is the water quality. I find it beyond unacceptable that our water has cancer causing agents in it. One in 336 children have cancer.
