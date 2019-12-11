Titans hang on in district opener on hardwood

On a night where four of the five district openers on the hardwood in District 9-5A boys basketball were decided by less than 10 points, the showdown between Centennial and Lone Star epitomized Tuesday night in Frisco ISD hoops action.
Despite owning a commanding 29-13 lead over the Rangers going into the break, Lone Star did not go down without a fight by nearly tripling its first-half point total and even tied things up early in the fourth.
But the Titans were just too much down the stretch and hit numerous clutch free throws late to help seal the 50-46 victory over the reigning Class 5A Region II finalists.
“It’s just good to start off 1-0 in district, no matter who we beat,” said Justin Kauffman, Centennial head coach. “It’s a new year and new team, and I’m just proud of our guys.”
The Titans have not made the playoffs since 2016, but a strong non-district showing, along with a critical win over one of the upper-tier FISD programs, just might mean this group could be a district title contender come season’s end.
Any given night, any of Centennial’s players is capable of emerging as the top scorer or playmaker, and that held true Tuesday night with seven different Titans filling up the stat sheet.
Leading the way was senior guard Dawson Minke, who paced the Titans with 16 points. A large bulk of his scoring came from the free-throw line where he was 12-for-13 and knocked down five critical shots from the charity stripe in the fourth frame.
The senior also led the way with four assists, as his ability to draw defenders on the drive and find open teammates in the lane was paramount in the flow of the offense.
“[Minke] is a huge and has a great feel for the game,” Kauffman said. “It can be any given night and that’s the great thing about our team. We have a lot of pieces and a lot of guys that can contribute.”
This contest had the makings of a blowout in the early goings with steady contributions from all five Centennial starters, plus suffocating defense.
In fact, the Titans gave up just four points in the second stanza, as a young and inexperienced Lone Star unit struggled to find consistent offense in the first half.
The Rangers are a much different squad from a year ago when they upset No. 1–ranked Lancaster in the regional tournament with Indiana State commit Julian Larry off at Lewisville’s iSchool, Isaiah Lewis competing in college and Marvin Mims still leading Lone Star on the gridiron in the state semifinals.
With those key pieces not in the mix, Lone Star leaned heavily on returning starters Zaire Brock and Andre Howard but to no avail in the first half while mustering just 13 total points.
Although a great deal had to do with playing a handful of guys with little to no varsity experience, more of it had to do with Centennial’s defense forcing 10 first-half turnovers.
“When we lock in and really focus on it, we get a lot of stops,” Kauffman said. “When we have some lapses, you see what can happen, but defense has been our fuel that has got us going.”
The second half, however, was a different story.
Howard, who hit some big-time shots in last year’s postseason, came alive with all nine of his points in the second half. Others like sophomore Kohan Schnurr and freshman Garrett Smith poured in a combined 13 points off the bench in the second half as well, but it ultimately was not enough to complete the comeback.
The Rangers now look to get into the win column Friday at home against Wakeland, while Centennial hosts Frisco.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.