TJ Gilmore
Mayor of Lewisville
Client Engagement manager (sales)
Number of years in the city: 21
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
Greater community engagement and outreach. Lewisville traditionally has limited resident involvement. As mayor, I would use the platform to expand listening to Lewisville residents and groups. Government, businesses, nonprofits and faith homes all must work together to provide a community that people are proud to call home.
This is especially true with the annexation of Castle Hills later this year. The mayor is a critical communication nexus to ensure such a large change is smoothly completed and that all areas of the city understand the change and how it will build a stronger Lewisville, both fiscally and culturally.
Engagement is also critical as we work to build additional resiliency for our residents in the aftermath of our recent health and weather events. Residents need a mayor willing to be in the trenches, listening, learning, and educating with everyone.
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what would you change?
Since I have been part of these decisions for the past decade, Lewisville works hard to get a lot out of low taxes. We have one of the lowest staffing levels per capita in North Texas. We recently added 10 police officers and are looking at ways to provide our Police and Fire departments with new headquarters facilities as they currently exist in the oldest facilities we have, which we have outgrown and aren’t up to the standards required today.
I am interested in beginning to pivot our limited dollars towards the Business 121 corridor for updates. Our strategies for updating Old Town over the past decade are paying off in additional housing and commercial options which should shortly bring in more development, including grocery options for that part of the city. As the private sector begins its additional investment, we need to ensure that other, older areas of the city are lifted to ensure we continue to be a quality place for all our residents to call home and be a strong investment choice for businesses.
What are the challenges that will come with annexing Castle Hills, and what will you support to address short-term and long-term effects of the annexation?
The challenges fall in three categories: fiscal, political, and cultural.
Fiscally we must ensure that we have the staffing resources available to serve an area that makes up approximately 9% of the city in terms of acreage. We boosted police and fire resources in anticipation, the next level will be resources like animal services, code enforcement, and parks staff. Many of these resources will be handled by the increase in taxable property value, but there will be details that may not be captured, and we must be prepared to provide the same level of exceptional services that we provide all our other residents.
Politically we have redesigned the voting structure for the city and mayor to provide residential districts. These districts would require those running for a particular seat must live in a specific district. They are, however, voted on by everyone. This reduces the friction created by single member districts, where only the people in that district vote for that district by requiring candidates understand the city as a whole and not by a single sub-geography. On the May ballot, we are also asking residents to add an additional council seat as we are adding over 20,000 residents. This ensures we have better representation.
Culturally, the mayor’s communication ability helps knit this area into the city as well as help with engagement from all our other diverse groups. The mayor must serve as a nexus of communication and listening between businesses, government, not for profits and faith homes.
What are your ideas to make Lewisville more inclusive?
My ‘Compact Council’ series on Facebook serves as a template for how I would build more connections. I am committing to have regular open forums with the mayor on a monthly basis — mostly informal. I will also offer to hold specific listening events modeled off Mayor Durham’s “Listen, Learn” event from last year. I would like to see these done quarterly and have both an online and in-person component.
Our boards and commissions will be a strong push for me to get more diverse perspectives and to grow the next generation of leadership for our city. It is important for those who lead a community understand the processes and needs of more than just their specific interest areas — we make decisions over an extremely broad range of issues, so it is key to have that reflected in our decision-making bodies.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
Since 2004, when I began live-blogging council meetings, improving resident connections to their government. I’ve always focused on setting a strong vision, protecting property values, quality amenities and responsive police and fire services. Doing all this while maintaining one of the lowest tax rates in North Texas is what keeps me excited about Lewisville.
Over the past several years, I’ve also built strong relationships with our local, regional, county and state elected officials. Representing Lewisville in discussions of regional and state growth and development are critical to ensure we receive our fair share of resources as well as being recognized for innovative ideas that other leaders can use to strengthen their communities.
My involvement includes:
- Serving as a Cub Scout leader, Scout leader, PTA parent, Marching band and Orchestra parent
- Protecting our residential property values as part of the Urban Drilling Ordinance Committee
- Overseeing funding of social service agencies that support residents on the Community Development Block Grant Committee
- Graduate of our Police and Fire Citizen Academies
- Board of Directors for two local area Chambers of Commerce
- City Council Member since 2011
- Represent Lewisville on the Denton County Mental Health and Homelessness leadership teams which help to disrupt the root causes of these issues and ensure our residents have access to these county-wide resources
- Denton County Transportation Authority board member for the past three years helping to navigate a transformative process that will result in much higher service for Lewisville residents later this year
Anything else you would like to add?
Lewisville will soon be one of the top 25 cities in terms of population in Texas. This demands a mayor that builds relationships, excels at communication, and has a deep working knowledge of the needs of the community and the resources that can be brought to bear.
The mayor must be able to build relationships with all stakeholders and ensure that decisions are made that are in the best interest of our great city. This is not a figurehead position — there is real work involved. Exceptional communication and listening skills are demanded.
I believe my history makes me uniquely qualified to continue to lead the city as we develop new strategies to keep residents safe, ensure we are welcoming and responsive to residents, and continue to model the transparency required for trust in local government.
