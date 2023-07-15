Mallory Moore Coppell

Coppell senior Mallory Moore has played all four positions on the field during her softball career.

Growing up, Coppell senior Mallory Moore played the corners of the infield, defending both the first- and third-base lines.

Moore plays third base for her club team, 18U Texas Glory Naudin, but with Coppell having a need at second base two years ago, she was inserted at that spot for her sophomore season, and she excelled in her new role.

