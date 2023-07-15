Growing up, Coppell senior Mallory Moore played the corners of the infield, defending both the first- and third-base lines.
Moore plays third base for her club team, 18U Texas Glory Naudin, but with Coppell having a need at second base two years ago, she was inserted at that spot for her sophomore season, and she excelled in her new role.
Although she was new to second base, Moore helped to lead the Cowgirls to second place in 6-6A and a Class 6A bi-district playoff series appearance. She earned her way onto the all-district second team after she hit .263 with 15 RBIs and 21 runs.
This year again saw change for Moore.
She was moved to shortstop, and while Coppell struggled to a last-place finish in district, Moore was one of the bright spots. In fact, she was one of the best infielders in the entire district.
Moore garnered another second-team selection on the all-6-6A team, and she saw a huge leap in her all-around play, hitting .358 with 13 doubles. Defensively, committed just five errors on 114 total chances for a .956 fielding percentage.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Moore chats about adjusting to a new position, the hard work that she put in during the offseason, reveals the names of her favorite college softball players, what sold her on the Emporia State University’s softball team and her first memories of playing softball.
SLM: Congratulations on a great season. What allowed you to have so much success?
MM: It was a tough year as a team, but I did feel like from last year to this year, I definitely improved a lot. I think my overall confidence as a player improved. My sophomore year, I played second base and that was my first year on varsity.
I was kind of shaky to start off, especially with my hitting. This year, I took more of a leader role and I felt more confident with my ability and myself. I've played the sport for so long. I know every situation that could happen. So, I trusted myself and my abilities.
SLM: What worked so well for you offensively?
MM: It was just about staying short with my swing and not trying to do too much and not trying to swing for the fences every at bat, just make a base hit and do what my team needed at the time. I was trying to stay consistent the whole year and not go through waves.
SLM: What did you do during the offseason to prepare for your junior season?
MM: In the fall, I really worked on speed and agility work in my classes to work on my range and my quickness, because for most of my life, I've been a corner infielder. During high school, I played in the middle of the infield, so I had to adjust for that. I really worked on my quickness to get rid of the ball and again just playing confident and knowing that I can play wherever they put me helped a lot.
SLM: How was the adjustment to shortstop?
MM: It was definitely different because second base is a shorter throw and you can take your time a little more to throw the ball. You're definitely the leader on the field. So, it was a big adjustment to having get rid of the ball faster.
I just worked on it a lot during the offseason and just with our team practices. It was definitely an adjustment but I think it will help me in the long run for college to be able to play multiple positions.
SLM: Who are your favorite college softball players?
MM: I really love Tiare Jennings. She's OU's second baseman. When I started having to play shortstop, I watched Sis Bates for Washington. She doesn't play anymore but she's such a great shortstop and gets rid of the ball so quickly. Watching her footwork and how she gets rid of the ball helped me a lot.
SLM: What about Emporia State’s softball program inclined you to sign with the Hornets?
MM: Right when I went there, it felt like home. I went to the softball camp in the summer and they invited me back on a visit.
Whenever I went there, I spent almost every minute with the coach. She reassured that she cared about me and wanted me to be in the program. She showed me that she cared about me as a player and not just as a player. That solidified that it was going to be a good place for me. She said afterward that ‘You have to be a person after softball. You're not going to play softball your entire life.’ She really focuses on building character traits and making sure you're on the path to success after softball.
SLM: Each of the last two coaches that you’ve played for at Coppell, Kim LeComte and Ashley Minnick, has played collegiate softball. How much have you benefitted from their knowledge of the game, including the college recruiting process?
MM: This year, whenever I was going through the recruiting process and had already made a few visits, I would talk with coach LeComte and talk about things that I liked, talked about things that I didn't like. I talked about concerns. We talked about what were priorities in schools. She was just awesome to talk things through with. She is someone that is not in my family, but she was straight up about everything. She talked about what you want and I'm grateful for that.
SLM: What is your first memory of playing softball?
MM: My first memory around the sport is T-ball. It wasn't softball, but baseball. I thought it was going to be a co-ed team, but I ended up being the only girl on the team. That was a funny experience because that was my first time playing and I was 6 years old.
I ended up showing up to practice and there were only guys there. About two years after that, I switched over to softball. I played for a Coppell recreation team. It was machine pitch. It was a crazy adjustment trying to hit off the machine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.