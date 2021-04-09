*Tracy Fisher
Coppell ISD School Board, Place 7
Public education advocate
Number of years in the district: 33
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
The biggest challenge facing the district is advocacy. We have little control over the legislature and the laws they pass without intentional advocacy.
Budgeting and state-mandated educational policy are two critical issues that will continue to weigh on public schools. The community needs to understand that this system and its processes impact their neighborhood public schools and why their votes matter. It is important to navigate state constraints through local advocacy efforts in Austin. As one of four Texas school board members elected to the Legislative Committee for TASB, I have firsthand knowledge and expertise in advocacy strategies. This is important work.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
I was actively involved in creating the following three legislative priorities that we are advocating for within Coppell ISD.
School funding
The HB3 funding legislation passed in the 86th legislative session needs to be maintained or increased. The legislature needs to stop the expansion of the duplicative charter school system at tax-payer expense. Charter schools on the whole perform worse than public ISD’s.
The state should ensure that their public schools receive the federal stimulus dollars, as intended.
Local control/accountability.
Our community should have local control with the flexibility to develop and deliver curriculum and instruction based on the district’s specific needs at all times, whether face-to-face or distance learning best meets the needs of its students. Locally elected school trustees should have all powers and duties to govern their respective school districts and prevent any state agency or other entity from substituting its judgment for the lawful execution of the powers and duties of locally elected trustees.
The legislature should support a comprehensive, community-based accountability system versus high stakes standardized tests which don’t inform instruction or measure growth.
Social and emotional learning
The social and emotional needs of all students and employees should be supported in order for great teaching to occur and for our students to be successful in ways meaningful to them. The legislature should fund social and emotional support services for students and staff, such as coping management skills, trauma-informed training, intervention support, de-escalation strategies and restorative practices, which would improve safety, security, and overall mental health.
What program(s) should the district consider pursuing, expanding or eliminating?
Pursue - More Career Technical Education (CTE) course offerings; an orchestra program
Expand - New Tech and International Baccalaureate (IB) as a Middle School choice; foreign language offerings for K-12; virtual offerings
Eliminate - Courses that students don’t select on an on-going basis as student interests change
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing, and how would you address those?
1. Unfinished learning during the pandemic.
Continue to monitor growth with our NWEA MAP assessment tool and address any learning gaps.
Kids are resilient and want to succeed. Here, kids matter most. Our professional educators and staff in CISD have risen to all challenges presented over the past year. They support each other through their professional learning communities and share strategies for meeting and exceeding the needs of our kids. CISD employees are exceptional. Our turnover has historically been low, and employment is sought in our district because of our core values of relationships, great teaching, engagement and redefining success.
2. GPA Rat Race
A student that graduates from Coppell High School is enough. My kids have graduated, and it’s the experiences they have had that impacted their lives – not their test scores. Competing for a test score is a low intellectual pursuit. It is a barrier for kids because it causes them to wonder how they stack up with everyone else in an environment where they are supposed to be learning. Each child is an individual. They all have important contributions to make and should be proud of their own growth. Memorization without understanding is not a skill that will get them far in life, because knowledge is ubiquitous.
Standard-based grading is a much better way to encourage learning. By developing a culture that prioritizes relationship, engagement, and learning, we will not fail our students. The pursuit of learning for understanding will result in good grades, intellectual growth, and self-worth.
What are your ideas to address the district’s budget issues?
Budgeting is a long process, but I am confident, as always, that our staff and board working together will solve any funding gaps.
Starting in December, our board has had three budget meetings. We are making good progress by including board suggestions for areas to consider, including revenue strategies like Pre-K expansion, open enrollment, and recruiting kids back from charter schools and cuts that don't reduce our kids' services like renegotiating contracts with third parties, optimizing staff efficiencies, and asking our employees to offer additional suggestions that make sense for our district.
It is imperative our vision and values drive budgeting decisions, not the other way around. We are in the business of educating children and an exceptional education should be our highest priority.
What is your history of involvement in the district?
Prior to my 9-year board service, I had over 10 years of leadership and high-level involvement in Coppell ISD committees and attended school board meetings for six years. I have deep knowledge of the role as a certified Master School Board Trustee, and I received the 2019 Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Leadership award. I am effective because I have leveraged my experience and skills to connect the complex public education 'dots' to positively impact the systems and processes related to legislation, advocacy, to drive the educational excellence in Coppell ISD that our community expects.
Personally, I have lived in Coppell ISD for nearly 30 years. My husband, Andy, and I have two sons that graduated from CISD and now we have a grandson attending. I am fully vested and committed to this community. Please visit my website to learn more about my qualifications, experience, and learn what others are saying about my service: TracyFisher.org.
