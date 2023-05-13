ARLINGTON – Although the Prince of Peace softball team was making its first appearance in the state semifinals in program history on Friday, the Lady Eagles played a familiar opponent.
Prince of Peace had already played District 2-3A rival Brook Hill twice this season with the Guard winning the two previous meetings by scores of 2-0 and 7-0.
That familiarity proved to be helpful for the Lady Eagles in Friday’s rematch. First-year Prince of Peace head coach Dorman Pryor was confident that his Lady Eagles could finally scratch at least one run across against sophomore pitcher Karmen Miller, and they did just that.
However, an unlucky bounce in the top of the seventh inning proved to be the difference in Brook Hill’s 3-2 win in the TAPPS Division III state tournament from the University of Texas at Arlington's Allan Saxe Field.
With two on and two outs, Brook Hill’s Bethany Lavender hit a hard ground ball off the glove of Prince of Peace senior pitcher Grace Pritchett. Pritchett scrambled to get the ball, but by the time that any Lady Eagle could field the ball, Lavender was safe at first base and a Guard base runner scored all the way from second base to plate the go-ahead run.
“Grace had been solid all year long,” Pryor said. “I thought she would have had it, but it was hard hit. I expect her to make plays like that and she usually does, but it wasn’t the day to make the play because the girl struck it well. It was a hit all the way, but she just about had it.”
Miller had Prince of Peace’s number in the teams’ first two matchups, striking out 38 and allowing no runs against just three hits. But the Lady Eagles worked hard to time the pitches thrown by the fireball right-hander on Friday, and it took just two innings for Price of Peace to finally break through against Miller.
After Miller sent down the first four Lady Eagles that she faced, Molly Sosinski just missed on a solo home run in the bottom of the second, settling for a one-out double off the center-field wall. Two batters later, Sosinski scored on a bloop single by Catherine Seay for a 1-0 Prince of Peace lead.
“They were determined to go to work and fix that, and they sure did,” Pryor said. “They were about as prepared as they could today. The chips didn’t fall today, but we were happy with where we were. We were at peace. Whatever happens, happens because we knew that we were prepared.”
Pritchett held Brook Hill scoreless through the first three innings, but the Guard showed their offensive capabilities in the top of the fourth. Miller crushed a solo home run over the center-field wall on the second pitch that she saw to knot the score at 1-1. Four batters later, McKeila Lunceford hit an RBI single to give Brook Hill a 2-1 lead.
Brook Hill threatened for more in the top of the fifth. Miller hit a long fly ball that was caught in center field by Megan Williams. Williams then threw to second base to double off a Guard base runner to complete the double play and end the inning.
Prince of Peace rode the momentum from Williams’ double play. Williams made things happen offensively. After Seay singled with one out in the bottom of the fifth, Williams followed with a double that she roped up the left-field line to drive in Seay and knot the score at 2-2.
“Megan is a stud,” Pryor said.
The Lady Eagles had a chance to take a lead into the game’s final inning. Kate Webb doubled with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, but Miller responded with a strikeout of Sosinski that ended the threat. Brook Hill plate the go-ahead a short time later of Lavender’s RBI infield hit.
Asked about the biggest reason behind Prince of Peace’s late-season run to its first-ever berth in the state tournament, Pryor said it was because of the example that was set by their senior class. The Lady Eagles went 13-3 in their final 16 games after starting 4-8 to finish 17-11.
“The younger ones have learned a heck of a lot from the senior class,” Pryor said. “They provided so much leadership for them. They were awesome.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.