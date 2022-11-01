Note: This story was updated 6:38 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 with additional information from the McKinney Police Department
After initially seeking information in connection to an unidentified person placing candy into a bowl of a front porch in McKinney, the McKinney Police Department announced that the person had been identified and questioned. The individual will not be charged with any offense.
Just after noon on Tuesday, the department stated that officers were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Castlewood Drive after the homeowner's camera captured someone placing candy into a bowl on the front porch. The department said detectives were working to identify the person for questioning.
Just before 5 p.m. the same day, the department said it had identified and interviewed a 19-year-old man who placed candy in the bowl.
"This unusual action rightfully caused concern on the part of the homeowners and area residents," the department stated.
"The 19-year-old told detectives he had been passing out candy in the neighborhood and was filling an empty bowl," the department stated. "The candy collected as evidence by Detectives showed no signs of tampering and tested negative for narcotics. The teen will not be charged with any offense."
