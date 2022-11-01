Note: This story was updated 6:38 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 with additional information from the McKinney Police Department 

After initially seeking information in connection to an unidentified person placing candy into a bowl of a front porch in McKinney, the McKinney Police Department announced that the person had been identified and questioned. The individual will not be charged with any offense.  

