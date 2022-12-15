Lily Nicholson

McKinney North's Lily Nicholson (12) sets the ball for Natalie Hughes (19) during a match against Rock Hill High School on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at McKinney North High School. The McKinney North Bulldogs won the match 3-0. (Photo by Kevin Bartram/buzzphotos.com)

 KEVIN BARTRAM

After three years of engineering the Lady Bulldogs' attack at setter, Nicholson's role on the court expanded quite a bit for her senior season. In addition to her usual setting duties, Nicholson took on more responsibility as an opposite hitter — a change she embraced and one that fueled another banner year for North.

The TCU commit's versatility shined in every area for the 13-5A co-champions. She totaled 319 kills as a senior, doing so on a .285 hitting percentage. For comparison's sake, Nicholson's first three seasons on varsity produced a total kill count of 316.

